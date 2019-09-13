शहर चुनें

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Ganapati Bappa Immersed In Jammu Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर: गणपति बप्पा मोरया, अगले बरस तू जल्दी आ...जयघोष से विदा हुए लाल बाग के राजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 01:25 AM IST
बप्पा का विसर्जन
1 of 6
बप्पा का विसर्जन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणेश चतुर्थी पर दस दिनों तक चले गणेश महोत्सव का समापन गुरुवार को बप्पा के विसर्जन के साथ हुआ। सुबह पूजा-अर्चना के बाद धूमधाम के साथ बप्पा का विसर्जन किया गया। शहर के हरकी पौड़ी व अखनूर चिनाब दरिया में बप्पा की मूर्तियों के साथ उमड़े श्रद्धालुओं के सैलाब ने विसर्जन कर सूख-समृद्धि की कामना की। 

 
ganesh visarjan vidhi ganapati bappa ganesh visarjan गणपति बप्पा गणेश महोत्सव गणेश गणपति
बप्पा का विसर्जन
बप्पा का विसर्जन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
