शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   story of minor boy dead body of missing found in Rohin river maharajganj

पोते की मौत पर फफक कर रो पड़ी दादी, बोली- 'बहू को क्या मुंह दिखाऊंगी'

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, महराजगंज।, Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 05:00 PM IST
रोते-बिलखते परिजन व घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस।
1 of 6
रोते-बिलखते परिजन व घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के महराजगंज जिले में बुआ के घर आए मासूम का तीन दिन बाद नदी में शव मिला तो परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। मौत की खबर मिलते ही मासूम की दादी फफक पड़ी। बिलखते हुए बोली कि बहू को क्या मुंह दिखाऊंगी। इस दौरान वहां मौजूद लोगों की आंखें भर आईं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़िए पूरा मामला...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh maharajganj maharajganj newsm minor boy dead body crime news latest crime news महराजगंज में लापता बच्चे का शव मिला crime news up shocking news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सुनहरे शकरकंद के फायदे।
Gorakhpur

गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए बहुत फायदेमंद है सुनहरा शकरकंद, जानिए क्या है इसमें खास

14 दिसंबर 2020

Doctor advice to home made remedies for food poisoning
Gorakhpur

फूड प्वाइजनिंग के शिकार हो रहे हैं तो अपनाएं ये घरेलू नुस्खे, नहीं होगी कोई परेशानी

14 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Zee5 movie

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
भगवान राम और माता सीता।
Gorakhpur

जानिए किस दिन हुआ था भगवान राम और सीता का विवाह, ऐसे मनाया जाता है उत्सव

14 दिसंबर 2020

चंडीगढ़ के सोनूकांत उपाध्याय अपने माता-पिता के साथ।
Chandigarh

सेना में लेफ्टिनेंट बना सिक्योरिटी गार्ड का बेटा, कभी एक कमरे में रहता था पूरा परिवार 

14 दिसंबर 2020

वैवाहिक जीवन और स्वास्थ में होगा सुधार ! जानें कैसा होगा वर्ष 2021 ?
Astrology

वैवाहिक जीवन और स्वास्थ में होगा सुधार ! जानें कैसा होगा वर्ष 2021 ?
Actor manoj vajpayee
Meerut

अभिनेता मनोज वाजपेयी बताएंगे यूपी के गांव सिनौली के अतीत कही कहानी, महाभारत के रहस्यों से उठेगा पर्दा

14 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
रोते-बिलखते परिजन व घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस।
रोते-बिलखते परिजन व घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
रोते-बिलखते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
रोते-बिलखते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस।
घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
रोते-बिलखते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
रोते-बिलखते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X