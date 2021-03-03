शहर चुनें

तुलसी के नीचे दीया जलाने से दूर होती है घर से दरिद्रता, जानिए किस विधि से पूजा करने पर मिलता है फल

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर।
Updated Wed, 03 Mar 2021 04:14 PM IST
tulsi
tulsi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तुलसी की महिमा से कोई अनजान नहीं है। लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि तुलसी के पौधे के नीचे दीया जलाने से घर से दरिद्रता दूर होती है। साथ ही मनुष्य जन्म-मरण के बंधनों से मुक्त हो जाता है।
tulsi
tulsi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तुलसी का पौधा (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
तुलसी का पौधा (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Pixabay
तुलसी के पत्ते (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
तुलसी के पत्ते (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : iStock
तुलसी का पौधा (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
तुलसी का पौधा (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Pixabay
तुलसी का पौधा (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
तुलसी का पौधा (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
