गोरखपुर: सितंबर के आखिर में कभी नहीं आई इस तरह ‘बाढ़’, तस्वीरों में देखें नदियां एक बार फिर उफान पर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 25 Sep 2020 08:20 PM IST
गोरखपुर में बाढ़।
गोरखपुर में बाढ़। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में सितंबर माह के आखिर में दो दिनों की झमाझम बारिश ने जिले से गुजरने वाली नदियों में उफान ला दिया है। सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारी भी हैरान हैं। उनका कहना है कि सितंबर के आखिर में इस तरह से कभी बाढ़ नहीं आई।
गोरखपुर में बाढ़।
गोरखपुर में बाढ़। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur Flood
Gorakhpur Flood - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur Flood
Gorakhpur Flood - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur flood news
gorakhpur flood news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur flood news
gorakhpur flood news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
