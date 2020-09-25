शहर चुनें
छह महीने बाद गुलजार हुई गोरखपुर की मस्जिदें, अता की गई जुमे की नमाज, तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 25 Sep 2020 06:03 PM IST
jume ki namaz
1 of 5
jume ki namaz - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना वायरस के कारण छह महीनों से सूनीं गोरखपुर शहर की मस्जिदें शुक्रवार को इबादत करने वालों से गुलजार हो गई। मुसलमानों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मस्जिद में जुमा की नमाज अदा कर मुल्क में अमनो अमान व कोरोना वायरस से छुटकारे की दुआ मांगी।
