विधायक की बेटी साक्षी से शादी करने वाले अजितेश को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पड़ोसियों ने बताया सच

{"_id":"5d2aa50a8ebc3e6cd50667b3","slug":"big-reveals-about-ajitesh-kumar-who-was-married-to-daughter-sakshi-of-mla-rajesh-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजेश मिश्रा (फाईल फोटो)
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d2aa50a8ebc3e6cd50667b3","slug":"big-reveals-about-ajitesh-kumar-who-was-married-to-daughter-sakshi-of-mla-rajesh-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक राजेश मिश्रा का दावा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d2aa50a8ebc3e6cd50667b3","slug":"big-reveals-about-ajitesh-kumar-who-was-married-to-daughter-sakshi-of-mla-rajesh-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक राजेश मिश्रा का दावा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d2aa50a8ebc3e6cd50667b3","slug":"big-reveals-about-ajitesh-kumar-who-was-married-to-daughter-sakshi-of-mla-rajesh-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक राजेश मिश्रा का दावा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d2aa50a8ebc3e6cd50667b3","slug":"big-reveals-about-ajitesh-kumar-who-was-married-to-daughter-sakshi-of-mla-rajesh-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विधायक राजेश मिश्रा और उनकी पत्नी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d2aa50a8ebc3e6cd50667b3","slug":"big-reveals-about-ajitesh-kumar-who-was-married-to-daughter-sakshi-of-mla-rajesh-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मैरिज सर्टिफिकेट
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d2aa50a8ebc3e6cd50667b3","slug":"big-reveals-about-ajitesh-kumar-who-was-married-to-daughter-sakshi-of-mla-rajesh-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साक्षी मिश्रा और अजितेश
- फोटो : ani