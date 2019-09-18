शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Big revealing of women lawyers on Swami Chinmayanand

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद पर महिला वकीलों का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, अब समझ आया क्यों कहते थे, सामने मत पड़ना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 08:35 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एलएलएम की छात्रा द्वारा लगाए गए गंभीर आरोपों से घिरे चिन्मयानंद के शिक्षण संस्थान एसएस लॉ कॉलेज से पढ़कर निकलीं कुछ छात्राओं ने पिछले कुछ दिनों से चल रहे घटनाक्रम पर अफसोस जाहिर करते हुए बताया कि उनके समय में भी ऐसी कुछ बातें सुनी जाती थीं। अब उन्हें उनका मतलब समझ में आ रहा है। एक पूर्व छात्रा ने बताया कि इसीलिए उस वक्त छात्राओं से कहा जाता था कि स्वामी के सामने मत पड़ना। आज ये पूर्व छात्राएं शहर की प्रतिष्ठित वकील हैं। इन्होंने स्पष्ट शब्दों में स्वामी की हरकतों को गलत ठहराया है। कहा कि ऐसे व्यक्ति को जरूर सजा मिलनी चाहिए, ताकि लोग सबक ले सकें।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
swami chinmayananda uttar pradesh police shahjahanpur news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पीड़िता ने कोर्ट में बयान दर्ज कराया
Bareilly

क्या स्वामी चिन्मयानंद पर दर्ज होगा दुष्कर्म का केस, पीड़िता के चार घंटे में 20 पेज पर बयान दर्ज

17 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

चिन्मयानंद केसः छात्रा ने पहली बार बताया क्यों लंबे समय तक रही चुप, होती रही शोषण का शिकार

16 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
जांच केलिए लगी लाइन
Dehradun

Mv Act 2019: आरटीओ दफ्तार से लेकर प्रदूषण जांच केंद्र तक फुल, सुबह पांच बजे से लग रही लंबी लाइन, तस्वीरें...

18 सितंबर 2019

खुशबू शर्मा
Shimla

तस्वीरें: मिसेज इंडिया मिस्टिकल क्वीन बनीं हिमाचल की खुशबू शर्मा

18 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

वैज्ञानिक डॉ. बृज लाल अत्री
Shimla

हिमाचल के इस वैज्ञानिक ने एक पौधे पर उगा दिए गेंदे के 865 फूल, बनाया रिकॉर्ड, देखें तस्वीरें

18 सितंबर 2019

पुलिस ने छात्राें को दौड़ा दौड़ा कर पीटा
Kanpur

डीएम से मिलने जा रहे छात्राें को पुलिस ने दौड़ा कर पीटा, तस्वीरों में देखें बर्बरता

18 सितंबर 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
विज्ञापन
कर्नलगंज कोतवाली
Kanpur

दिव्यांग युवती ने बयां की दरिंदगी की दास्तां, कहा मेरी आंख से खून बह रहा था वे घूंसे मारते जा रहे थे

18 सितंबर 2019

prayagraj me flood
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः 18 मोहल्लों के 30 हजार घरों में घुसा बाढ़ का पानी, मचा हाहाकार 

18 सितंबर 2019

आतंकियों ने कार जलाई
Jammu

कश्मीर: सोपोर में आतंकियों ने कार में लगाई आग, बंद का फरमान न मानने पर चालक की पिटाई

18 सितंबर 2019

फारूक के घर के बाहर सुरक्षाबलों का पहरा
Jammu

फारूक अब्दुल्ला के घर के बाहर दिन-रात पहरा, तस्वीरों में देखें कहां कैद हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व सीएम

18 सितंबर 2019

ताजमहल के सामने फोटो खिंचाती काजल अग्रवाल
Agra

ताजमहल का दीदार कर झूम उठीं अभिनेत्री काजल अग्रवाल, देखिए खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

18 सितंबर 2019

बीहड़ में चंबल नदी ने मचाई तबाही
Agra

चंबल में बाढ़: खतरनाक हुए हालात, सांसत में हजारों ग्रामीणों की जान, टीलों पर काटी रात

18 सितंबर 2019

गुजराती परिवार
Agra

अफवाह की हवा से 'बुझे' 200 घरों के चूल्हे, गुजराती परिवारों के सामने रोजी-रोटी का संकट

18 सितंबर 2019

आगरा में पीएम मोदी के जन्मदिन कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे डिप्टी सीएम डा. दिनेश शर्मा
Agra

केंद्रीय मंत्री संतोष गंगवार के बचाव में उतरे डिप्टी सीएम, पाकिस्तान और आजम खान पर दिया यह बयान

18 सितंबर 2019

डीएम और एसपी भी मौके पर पहुंचे
Agra

नवोदय विद्यालय छात्रा की मौत: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट ने उलझाई 'पहेली', परिवार ने भी उठाए सवाल

18 सितंबर 2019

बलवाइयों ने दुकान में लगाई आग
Agra

आगराः सैमरा गांव में भारी बवाल, पुलिस के सामने ही फूंकी गईं दुकानें, आरोपी गांव छोड़कर गए

18 सितंबर 2019

सेंट्रल यूपी में बाढ़ का कहर
Kanpur

यूपी: बाढ़ के कहर से मंडरा रहा मौत का साया, टापू बने गांव, सड़क पर चली नाव, देखें तस्वीरें

17 सितंबर 2019

Dengue fever patient increase in dehradun bed and stretcher full in Hospitals
Dehradun

देहरादून: डेंगू से मचा हाहाकार, अस्पतालों में बेड तो छोड़िए स्ट्रेचर भी फुल, तस्वीरों में देखिए हाल...

17 सितंबर 2019

ग्रीनपार्क स्टेडियम में हैंडबॉल खेलती लड़कियां
Kanpur

PHOTOS: प्रदेश स्तरीय हैंडबॉल प्रतियोगिता के लिए ग्रीनपार्क स्टेडियम में 70 खिलाड़ियों ने दिखाया दम

17 सितंबर 2019

कांग्रेसियों ने पकौड़े तल मनाया पीएम मोदी का जन्मदिन
Kanpur

PHOTOS: कांग्रेसियों ने पकौड़े तल मनाया पीएम मोदी का जन्मदिन तो किसी ने गरीबों में बांटे कपड़े

17 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
swami chinmayanand
swami chinmayanand - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
चिन्मयानंद का अश्लील वीडियो
चिन्मयानंद का अश्लील वीडियो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र के सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी ट्विटर पर हुईं ट्रोल, पीएम मोदी को बताया 'राष्ट्रपिता'

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री की पत्नी ट्विटर पर जमकर ट्रोल हो रही हैं। अमृता फडणवीस ने ट्विटर पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को उनके जन्मदिन की बधाई दी, लेकिन इस बधाई संदेश में उन्होने पीएम मोदी को राष्ट्रपिता बता दिया।

17 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:44

बंगलूरू जाएंगे रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, स्वदेशी लड़ाकू विमान तेजस में भरेंगे उड़ान

17 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 3:46

Bollywood Beats| रानू मंडल के गाने आदत से लेकर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा की चोट के बारे में पूरी जानकारी

17 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:41

जन्मदिन पर पीएम मोदी ने लिया मां हीराबेन का आशीर्वाद, दोनों ने साथ खाया खाना

17 सितंबर 2019

अस्त्र मिसाइल 1:26

70 किलोमीटर दूर से ही दुश्मन विमान को तबाह कर देगी ‘अस्त्र’ मिसाइल, DRDO ने किया सफल परीक्षण

17 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited