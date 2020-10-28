बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड: सीधे-सादे थे अवधेश, विनीता को अच्छे लगते थे रईस लोग, जीती है लग्जरी लाइफ

{"_id":"5f98f1d88ebc3e9bb5430aab","slug":"bareilly-teacher-murder-case-vinita-liked-the-rich-people-lives-a-luxury-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u0927\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0927\u0947\u0936, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0908\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Bareilly Teacher murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f98f1d88ebc3e9bb5430aab","slug":"bareilly-teacher-murder-case-vinita-liked-the-rich-people-lives-a-luxury-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u0927\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0927\u0947\u0936, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0908\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी विनिता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f98f1d88ebc3e9bb5430aab","slug":"bareilly-teacher-murder-case-vinita-liked-the-rich-people-lives-a-luxury-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u0927\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0927\u0947\u0936, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0908\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी विनिता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f98f1d88ebc3e9bb5430aab","slug":"bareilly-teacher-murder-case-vinita-liked-the-rich-people-lives-a-luxury-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u0927\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0927\u0947\u0936, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0908\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी घर में हुई थी हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f98f1d88ebc3e9bb5430aab","slug":"bareilly-teacher-murder-case-vinita-liked-the-rich-people-lives-a-luxury-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u0927\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0927\u0947\u0936, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0908\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
bareilly lecturer murder
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f98f1d88ebc3e9bb5430aab","slug":"bareilly-teacher-murder-case-vinita-liked-the-rich-people-lives-a-luxury-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u0927\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0927\u0947\u0936, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0908\u0938 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी पत्नी-अवधेश-पत्नी की बहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला