बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8bdc204f1c1b4e588b9b79","slug":"punjab-national-bank-fraud-accused-mehul-choksi-profile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PNB \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 '\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u0940', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PNB घोटाले का मुख्य आरोपी मेहुल चौकसी कौन है और कैसे बनाई 'गीतांजली', जानें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 02:17 PM IST
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के 11400 करोड़ रुपये के घोटाले का मुख्य आरोपी मेहुल चौकसी कौन है और जानिए उसने गीतांजली को एक ब्रांड कैसे बनाया?
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a8bdc204f1c1b4e588b9b79","slug":"punjab-national-bank-fraud-accused-mehul-choksi-profile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PNB \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 '\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u0940', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8bdc204f1c1b4e588b9b79","slug":"punjab-national-bank-fraud-accused-mehul-choksi-profile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PNB \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 '\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u0940', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8bdc204f1c1b4e588b9b79","slug":"punjab-national-bank-fraud-accused-mehul-choksi-profile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PNB \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 '\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u0940', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8bdc204f1c1b4e588b9b79","slug":"punjab-national-bank-fraud-accused-mehul-choksi-profile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PNB \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 '\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u0940', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8bdc204f1c1b4e588b9b79","slug":"punjab-national-bank-fraud-accused-mehul-choksi-profile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PNB \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 '\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u0940', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Switch to Amarujala.com App
Get Lightning Fast Experience
Click On
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.