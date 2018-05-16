बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5afbe65b4f1c1bd1408b5a9a","slug":"honour-killing-in-punjab-father-killed-daughter-with-boy-friend-in-amritsar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924 \u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0918\u094b\u0930 '\u092a\u093e\u092a'","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Photos: बेटी को प्रेमी के साथ बर्दाश्त न कर पाया बाप और कर डाला घोर 'पाप'
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, तरनतारन(पंजाब), Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 01:40 PM IST
बेटी को प्रेमी के साथ देखकर बाप का खून खौल गया। उसके बाद उसने 'पाप' करते हुए दोनों का वो हाल कर दिया, देखकर रूह कांप जाएगी।
