शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   virendra sehwag speak on kathua rape case jammu and kashmir

कठुआ कांडः पूर्व क्रिकेटर विरेंद्र सहवाग ने जताई नाराजगी, कही ये बात

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 06:25 PM IST
virendra sehwag
virendra sehwag - फोटो : file photo
जम्मू कश्मीर के चर्चित कठुआ कांड में बालीवुड के बाद अब क्रिकेट जगत भी कूद पड़ा है। लगभग तीन महीने पुराने इस प्रकरण में बकरवाल समुदाय की एक आठ साल की मासूम के साथ एक सप्ताह तक नशे की हालत में सामूहिक ब्लात्कार किया गया था।
अपनी हवस मिटाने के बाद आरोपियों ने उसके सिर को पत्थर से कूच कर उसकी हत्या कर दी थी। इस मामले की चार्जशीट दाखिल होते ही इस पूरे मामले ने तूल पकड़ लिया। नेताओं और फिल्मी कलाकारों के बाद अब क्रिकेट जगत के लोगों ने भी बच्ची के लिए इंसाफ की मांग की।

इसी क्रम में आज क्रिकेटर विरेंद्र सहवाग ने इस कांड पर दुख व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि ''आठ साल की बच्ची आसिफा के साथ जो हुआ वो बेहद दर्दनाक है। यह मानवता की हत्या है। जल्द से जल्द न्याय दिया जाना चाहिए।'' गौरतलब है कि इस मामले में बॉलीवुड एक्टर फरहान अख्तर ने भी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है।

उन्होंने ट्विटर के सहारे अपराधियों पर गुस्सा जाहिर किया है। फरहान अख्तर ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा- "कल्पना कीजिए उस 8 साल की बच्ची के दिमाग में क्या चल रहा होगा, जिसे नशे की हालत में बंधक बनाकर कई दिनों तक रेप किया और फिर हत्या कर दी। यदि आप उसे आतंकवाद नहीं मानते हैं तो आप इंसान नहीं हैं। यदि आप आसिफा के लिए न्याय की मांग नहीं करते हैं तो आप कुछ भी नहीं हैं.।" 

RELATED

kathua rape case kathua murder rasana case j&k

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Suhana
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के नाती के साथ डेट पर गईं सुहाना खान,सबूत है यह तस्वीर

12 अप्रैल 2018

Achint Kaur
Television

टीवी की सासू मां ने शेयर की इतनी बोल्ड तस्वीर, यूजर्स बोले-'इसकी भी क्या जरूरत थी'

12 अप्रैल 2018

richa chadda
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस से बोले यूजर्स-पाकिस्तान चली जाओ, जवाब मिला-मैं बिकने वाली नहीं, नंबर दो मैं पैसे डाल दूंगी

12 अप्रैल 2018

arjun jhanvi
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर की ड्रेस को लेकर आए इस भद्दे कमेंट पर उखड़ गए अर्जुन, जमकर लताड़ा

12 अप्रैल 2018

old man in fifth class
World of Wonders

73 साल का ये बूढ़ा पांचवी कक्षा में पढ़ने जाता है स्कूल, कारण जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

12 अप्रैल 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

कठुआ गैंगरेप को लेकर बॉलीवुड के निशाने पर सरकार, एक्ट्रेस बोली, 'नहीं दूंगी भाजपा को वोट'

12 अप्रैल 2018

अनन्या पांडे
Bollywood

12वीं पास करते ही चंकी पांडे की बेटी को मिली बड़े बजट की फिल्म, 8 घंटे में बढ़े 1 लाख फॉलोवर

12 अप्रैल 2018

Kapil Sharma
Television

कॉमेडी शो के सस्पेंड होने की खबरों के बीच एक और बुरी खबर, लापता हुए कपिल शर्मा

12 अप्रैल 2018

disha vakani
Television

'तारक मेहता...'की दयाबेन ने पोस्ट की ऐसी तस्वीर, यूजर्स बोले 'कब आओगी वापस'

12 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

इस भोजपुरी एक्टर के दीवाने हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, डाइनिंग टेबल पर रोजाना होती है चर्चा

12 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

Wrestler Sushil kumar tribute to kids of nurpur school bus accident
Shimla

पहलवान सुशील ने बस हादसे में मारे गए बच्चों को समर्पित किया गोल्ड मेडल

पहलवान सुशील कुमार ने हिमाचल प्रदेश के नूरपुर में हुए बस हादसे में मारे गए स्कूली बच्चों को अपना गोल्ड मेडल समर्पित किया है।

12 अप्रैल 2018

फायरिंग
Varanasi

आरपीएफ सिपाही ने छोटे भाई को मारी गोली, मां ने दर्ज कराया मुकदमा

12 अप्रैल 2018

Bihar: Rabri Devi Security reinstated order Nitish Government 
Bihar

नीतीश सरकार ने राबड़ी देवी को वापस दी सुरक्षा, तेजस्वी का तंज- 'पलटू राम' ने एकबार फिर बदला फैसला

12 अप्रैल 2018

उन्नाव गैंगरेप पीड़िता
Kanpur

गैंगरेप पीड़िता का बयान-'अब मुझे अपने चाचा की चिंता हो रही है, MLA कुलदीप को जेल भेजो'

12 अप्रैल 2018

MP shanta kumar targets congress leaders
Shimla

संसद में पशुओं की तरह हू-हू करते हैं विपक्ष के सांसद: शांता

12 अप्रैल 2018

hearing of unnao case in allahabad highcourt
Lucknow

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने पूछा- विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को गिरफ्तार करेंगे या नहीं?

12 अप्रैल 2018

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

इस तस्वीर से UP पुलिस के साथ ट्राेल हुए BJP MLA कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर

12 अप्रैल 2018

विधायक पर लगे रेप के आरोप की सीबीआई करेगी जांच
Kanpur

BJP विधायक मामले पर अबतक की बड़ी कार्रवाई, सीबीआई करेगी जांच

12 अप्रैल 2018

विरोध प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेसी
Kanpur

BJP MLA CASE: सरकार के खिलाफ विपक्ष का PROTEST

12 अप्रैल 2018

एसअाईटी
Kanpur

रेप पीड़िता के परिवार से पूछताछ करने के लिए हाेटल पहुंची एसअाईटी टीम

12 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

कठुआ गैंगरेप: बच्ची के गैंगरेप का 60 साल का मुख्य आरोपी, हैरान कर देंगे ये खुलासे

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ में आठ साल की मासूम से रेप और हत्या के मामले ने देशभर को झकझोर के रख दिया है। वहीं क्राइम ब्रांच की चार्जशीट में इस मामले से जुड़े चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हुए है।

12 अप्रैल 2018

अपराध 1:53

शर्मनाक: इस वजह से बुजुर्ग चाचा को भतीजे ने कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला

9 अप्रैल 2018

srinagar 1:26

VIDEO: देखिए, एशिया का सबसे बड़ा ट्यूलिप गार्डन खुला

26 मार्च 2018

पुंछ 2:41

पाकिस्तान की शैतानी हरकत, खत्म कर दिया रमजान का पूरा परिवार

18 मार्च 2018

कठुआ 1:39

J&K: कठुआ में हालात तनावपूर्ण, जानिए किस वजह से पुलिस को करना पड़ा लाठीचार्ज

9 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.