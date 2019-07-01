शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Hamirpur (Himachal) ›   एटीएम से निकला फटा पांच सौ का नोट

एटीएम से निकला फटा पांच सौ का नोट

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 01 Jul 2019 11:53 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
टौणी देवी(हमीरपुर)। तहसील टौणी देवी के एटीएम से पांच सौ रुपये का एक नोट फटा हुआ निकला। जिसमें से आधा नोट का नंबर भी गायब है। इस तरह से प्रतीत हो रहा है कि चूहे ने नोट को काटा हुआ है। छत्रैल गांव के विजय कुमार ने बताया कि रविवार शाम को उन्होंने एटीएम से रुपये निकाले और एक नोट फटा हुआ निकला। इसकी शिकायत उन्होंने संबंधित बैंक में भी कर दी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

तारा सुतारिया ने कर दिया था कबीर सिंह को 'रिजेक्ट', फिल्म के हिट होते ही आया ये जवाब

1 जुलाई 2019

Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria
iger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey
Tara Sutaria
Bollywood

तारा सुतारिया ने कर दिया था कबीर सिंह को 'रिजेक्ट', फिल्म के हिट होते ही आया ये जवाब

1 जुलाई 2019

Rashifal
Predictions

01 जुलाई राशिफल : जानें 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा महीने का पहला दिन, पढ़ें सोमवार का राशिफल

1 जुलाई 2019

bus accident in shimla today parents protest against education minister suresh bhardwaj
Shimla

छात्राओं की मौत पर गुस्साए परिजन, गाड़ियों के शीशे तोड़े, मंत्री को मौके से खदेड़ा, बचकर भागे

1 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम के मैनेजर का चौंकाने वाला दावा, एक्ट्रेस ने नहीं लिखी पोस्ट, अब सामने आई ये सच्चाई

1 जुलाई 2019

Zaira Wasim
Zaira Wasim
जायरा वसीम
जायरा वसीम
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम के मैनेजर का चौंकाने वाला दावा, एक्ट्रेस ने नहीं लिखी पोस्ट, अब सामने आई ये सच्चाई

1 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

जायरा वसीम से पहले ये 5 एक्टर भी बॉलीवुड में आंखों से ओझल, एक तो 3 बार मचा चुका है 'धूम'

1 जुलाई 2019

Zaira Wasim
फरदीन खान
हरमन बावेजा
mahaakshay chakraborty and mithun
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम से पहले ये 5 एक्टर भी बॉलीवुड में आंखों से ओझल, एक तो 3 बार मचा चुका है 'धूम'

1 जुलाई 2019

Arun Jaitley made satatement on occassion on two years of GST
Business Diary

GST की दूसरी सालगिरह पर जेटली ने कहा, सही नहीं है 'एक राष्ट्र, एक टैक्स' स्लैब सिस्टम

1 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Hindi
India News

नई शिक्षा नीति: ठंडे बस्ते में नहीं मोदी सरकार के मुख्य एजेंडे में है हिंदी

1 जुलाई 2019

NRC
India News

स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और साहित्य अकादमी विजेता का परिवार भी एनआरसी सूची से बाहर

1 जुलाई 2019

सफाई का दावा
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः 200 करोड़ की शादी के बाद औली में फैली गंदगी साफ, हटाया 300 क्विंटल कचरा

1 जुलाई 2019

दुबई की राजकुमारी हया बिन अल हुसैन
World

271 करोड़ और दो बच्चों के साथ देश छोड़कर भागी यूएई के पीएम की पत्नी, मांगा तलाक

1 जुलाई 2019

do not wear silk in summer season is myth
Fashion

सिल्क को लेकर दूर कीजिए गलतफहमियां, इस तरह का सिल्क पहनने से नहीं लगेगी गर्मी

1 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया की जर्सी
Cricket News

27 साल में कितनी बदली टीम इंडिया की वर्ल्ड कप जर्सी, ऐसा रहा रंग और डिजाइन

1 जुलाई 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
Blog

जी 20 सम्मेलन का संदेश: अमेरिका के पास अब 'ट्रंप' कार्ड नहीं रहा

29 जून 2019

jony ive
Tech Diary

27 साल बाद एपल को अलविदा कहने वाले जॉनी इवे ने टॉयलेट समेत डिजाइन किए थे अनोखे 5 प्रोडक्ट्स

29 जून 2019

अनिद्रा की बीमारी
Health & Fitness

सावधान! नींद की कमी कर देती है प्रजनन क्षमता को कम

29 जून 2019

नीति आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगले खरीफ मौसम से गरीबों को मिलेगा पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर चावल

30 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Sessions Court hamirpur rejects appeal of five police personnel
Shimla

पांच पुलिस कर्मियों की सजा बरकरार, सत्र न्यायालय ने खारिज की अपील

सीटू नेता डॉ. कश्मीर सिंह ठाकुर को आंदोलन के दौरान बेवजह हिरासत में लेने और टॉर्चर करने के मामले में पुलिस की ओर से की गई अपील को सोमवार को सत्र न्यायाधीश चंबा की अदालत ने खारिज कर दोषी पुलिस कर्मियों की सजा को बरकरार रखा है।

1 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
पंचायत उपप्रधान ने निगला जहर, टांडा रेफर
Hamirpur (Himachal)

पंचायत उपप्रधान ने निगला जहर, टांडा रेफर

30 जून 2019

lichi
Shimla

चमकी बुखार का खतरा नहीं, दिख खोलकर खरीदें लीची

30 जून 2019

दिल्ली और चंडीगढ़ जाने वाली निगम की सभी बसें फुल
Hamirpur (Himachal)

दिल्ली और चंडीगढ़ जाने वाली निगम की सभी बसें फुल

30 जून 2019

weightlifter vikas thakur in commonwealth games
Shimla

कॉमनवेल्थ चैंपियनशिप में भाग लेंगे हमीरपुर के विकास

30 जून 2019

मंदिर में माथा टेकने आए दंपति से मंदिर कमेटी प्रधान ने की मारपीट
Hamirpur (Himachal)

मंदिर में माथा टेकने आए दंपति से मंदिर कमेटी प्रधान ने की मारपीट

30 जून 2019

बहु और बेटे ने जमीनी विवाद को लेकर मां को पीटा
Hamirpur (Himachal)

बहु और बेटे ने जमीनी विवाद को लेकर मां को पीटा

30 जून 2019

दूसरी बार भी नहीं हुई निशानदेही, तलाई गांव में रास्ते का विवाद गहराया
Hamirpur (Himachal)

दूसरी बार भी नहीं हुई निशानदेही, तलाई गांव में रास्ते का विवाद गहराया

30 जून 2019

पहले निगला जहर, फिर बाइक चलाकर पहुंचा हमीरपुर अस्पताल
Hamirpur (Himachal)

पहले निगला जहर, फिर बाइक चलाकर पहुंचा हमीरपुर अस्पताल

29 जून 2019

अध्यापकों के लिए ड्रैस कोड लागू करने का प्रस्ताव सराहनीय : मंच
Hamirpur (Himachal)

अध्यापकों के लिए ड्रैस कोड लागू करने का प्रस्ताव सराहनीय : मंच

30 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

नोएडा के SEZ में एक एक्सपोर्ट कंपनी में लगी भीषण आग, हुआ करोड़ों का नुकसान

नोएडा स्पेशल इकॉनमी जोन में एक एक्सपोर्ट कंपनी में अचानक आग लग जाने के कारण भगदड़ मच गई। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि आग लगने की इस घटना में करोड़ों का सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

1 जुलाई 2019

अशोक

राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात के बाद बोले अशोक गहलोत, 'उम्मीद है वो हमारी बातों पर करेंगे गौर'

1 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड

लंच डेट से निकलते स्पॉट हुए फरहान और शिबानी दांडेकर

1 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:04

271 करोड़ लेकर भागी यूएई के प्रधानमंत्री की पत्नी, मांगा तलाक

1 जुलाई 2019

कांग्रेस

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस को झटका, दो और कांग्रेस विधायकों ने दिया इस्तीफा

1 जुलाई 2019

Related

तेजरफ्तार बाइक ने सड़क किनारे खड़े वृद्ध को मारी टक्कर, टांग टूटी
Hamirpur (Himachal)

तेजरफ्तार बाइक ने सड़क किनारे खड़े वृद्ध को मारी टक्कर, टांग टूटी

30 जून 2019

वन रक्षक बनने के लिए 670 ने दी लिखित परीक्षा
Hamirpur (Himachal)

वन रक्षक बनने के लिए 670 ने दी लिखित परीक्षा

30 जून 2019

Police Public Association launched campaign to provide traffic rules
Shimla

गुलाब का फूल देकर बताए यातायात नियम, पुलिस पब्लिक एसोसिएशन ने चलाया अभियान

29 जून 2019

hppsc declared result of je mechanical recruitment in pwd
Shimla

लोक निर्माण विभाग में 19 बने जेई मेकेनिकल, आयोग ने घोषित किया भर्ती परिणाम

27 जून 2019

छुट्टियों में भी खुले रहेंगे निजी स्कूल, होगा निरीक्षण
Hamirpur (Himachal)

छुट्टियों में भी खुले रहेंगे निजी स्कूल, होगा निरीक्षण

29 जून 2019

अब धर्मशाला भेजी जा रही चैरी टमाटर की सप्लाई
Hamirpur (Himachal)

अब धर्मशाला भेजी जा रही चैरी टमाटर की सप्लाई

30 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.