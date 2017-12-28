Download App
आपका शहर Close

युवती की तलाश में पुलिस ने की छापेमारी

Rohtak Bureau

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 01:17 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
झज्जर।
बेरी थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव से छह दिन पहले गायब हुई एक नाबालिग युवती की बरामदगी के लिए पुलिस ने रेवाड़ी जिले के गांव माल्हावास में छापेमारी की, लेकिन छापेमारी के बाद भी युवती का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा।
युवती के पिता ने बेरी थाने में अपनी बेटी को जिला रेवाड़ी के गांव माल्हावास के परमवीर के खिलाफ शादी का झांसा देकर बहला-फुसलाकर ले जाने की शिकायत दी है। शिकायत में युवती के पिता ने कहा है कि गांव माल्हावास में उसकी बड़ी बेटी की शादी हो रखी है और वहीं के पड़ोस का रहने वाला परमवीर अक्सर उनके घर आता रहता था। जोकि उसकी नाबालिग बेटी को शादी का झांसा देकर भगा ले गया। शिकायत दर्ज करने के बाद पुलिस ने गांव माल्लावास में छापेमारी की। लेकिन वहां भी युवती नहीं मिली।
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

VIDEO: 200 करोड़ कमाने के बाद थम नहीं रहे सलमान के पैर, पार्टी में जमकर नाचते नजर आए

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan dance on baby ko base pasanad hai video viral

कंडोम पर बात करने के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर ‌किया इंटीमेट वीडियो, अब सोशल मीडिया पर पड़ रहीं गालियां

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
sofiya hayat share bedroom video on her instagram

Bigg Boss 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट की सालों बाद खुली पोल, प्रिंसिपल ने घर ले जाकर दी थी सेक्स...

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
bigg boss 11 vikas gupta revealed principal chat about her daughter

VIDEO: पिछली बार मुंह में नोट दबाकर नाची थीं अनुष्‍का, इस बार किया कुछ ऐसा देखकर चौंक गए विराट

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dance together at mumbai reception

अपनी स्टाइल से विराट ने फिर किया क्लीन बोल्ड, आउटफिट को लेकर हुआ बड़ा कंफ्यूजन

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Virat Kohli Mumbai Wedding Reception Attire

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की बदसलूकी का वीडियो सामने आया, मां-पत्नी से पूछे ऐसे सवाल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

कुलभूषण मामले में पाक का नया पैंतरा, फॉरेंसिक जांच के लिए भेजीं मां-पत्नी की जूतियां

pakistan sent kulbhushan jadhav's mother and wife shoes for forensic test

Most Read

कई महीनों से फरार थी '3700 करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी' करने वाली कानपुर की आयुषी, पुणे से गिरफ्तार

Ablaze Info Solution director ayushi mittal arrested in pune
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

pradyuman murder case: court orders juvenile accused to be consider as adult
  • 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दूध का पैसा देने के बहाने कमरे में बुलाया, पहले किया रेप फिर...

rape with women in mirzapur when she came for milk
  • 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

खाना खाने के बहाने बड़े भाई को साथ ले जाकर मार दी गोली, भाभी ने दिया था साथ 

Brother murder in an illegal relationship with sister in law
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कुआं खोदने उतरे थे तीन लोग, जमीन के अंदर मिली मौत

three man died in accident
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दहेज ना मिला तो महिला के साथ की ये घिनौनी वारदात, जानकर कांप जाएगी रूह

unnatural sexual relations made to newely married woman for dowry in Etah
  • 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!