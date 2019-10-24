शहर चुनें

वाराणसी में दो जगह बड़े हादसे, शौच करने गईं दो युवतियों समेत तीन की ट्रेन से कटकर मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 12:42 PM IST
रोते बिलखते परिजन
रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाराणसी के फूलपुर थाना क्षेत्र में दो युवतियों समेत तीन की ट्रेन से कटकर मौत हो गई। सूचना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई, जिसके बाद शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।
फूलपुर थाना क्षेत्र के जगदीशपुर गांव की दो युवती छाया(20) पुत्री जनार्दन और मोनी(24) पुत्री रामबली शौच के लिए गई थीं। जहां उनकी ट्रेन से कटकर मौत हो गई। फिलहाल पुलिस भी आगे की कार्रवाई में जुट गई है।

वहीं, शिवपुर थाना के सिकंदरपुर गांव के पास शौच के लिए जा रहे 35 वर्षीय शख्स की ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई।
varanasi train hit toilet
पठानटोला में मिला पटाखों का जखीरा।
Varanasi

घर में मिला पटाखों का जखीरा, बाहर निकालने में पुलिस को लगे तीन घंटे 

नगर के पठानटोला मुहल्ला स्थित एक मकान में पटाखों का अवैध भंडार मिला। बुधवार को पुलिस को पटाखों को मकान से निकालने में तीन घंटे लग गए। पटाखों की कीमत 10 लाख बताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने मकान मालिक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।  

24 अक्टूबर 2019

amarujala
Varanasi

देव दीपावली से एक टिकट पर करें काशी दर्शन

24 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Jaunpur

यूपीः छेड़खानी के विवाद में फायरिंग, बाइक फूंकी 

23 अक्टूबर 2019

social media
Bhadohi

यूपीः पीएम और सीएम के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी, केस दर्ज  

24 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Mau

यूपीः ऑटो से सामान न लाने पर दो समुदायों में विवाद, चले ईंट-पत्थर

24 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Uttar Pradesh

दिल्ली से पटना जा रहा विमान डायवर्ट होकर पहुंचा वाराणसी, यात्री ने जाने से किया इंकार 

23 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

एनडीआरएफ की टीम बनारस में खोज रही शव, युवक चंदौली में घूमता फिर रहा

23 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

बीए की छात्रा ने रामनगर पुल से गंगा में लगाई छलांग, घाट पर मौजूद लोगों ने बचाया

23 अक्टूबर 2019

builder
Varanasi

बिल्डर के एक साझीदार से हुई पूछताछ, दो से आज होगी

24 अक्टूबर 2019

sena
Varanasi

रणबांकुरे स्टेडियम में एक से 21 नवंबर तक सेना भर्ती रैली

24 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा का फंसा पेंच, भूपेन्द्र सिंह हुड्डा का दावा, मिलेगा कांग्रेस को बहुमत

हरियाणा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेन्द्र सिंह हुड्डा अभी तक हुई काउंटिंग की जानकारी में बढ़त बनाए हुए हैं। नतीजों को लेकर अभी उन्होंने कुछ भी कहने से इंकार किया लेकिन साथ ही ये दावा किया कि नतीजों में कांग्रेस को बहुमत मिलेगा।

24 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 2:30

कौन हैं दुष्यंत चौटाला जिनके हाथ में हरियाणा की सत्ता की चाबी

24 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा चुनाव 2:04

Haryana Election: हरियाणा में किसकी बनेगी सरकार, बबीता फोगाट और दुष्यंत चौटाला ने जताया जीत का भरोसा

24 अक्टूबर 2019

LIVE: result of haryana and maharashtra election

LIVE: महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा के नतीजे

24 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:40

दबंग 3 का ट्रेलर लॉन्च, अपनी शादी को लेकर सलमान खान ने दिया ये जवाब

23 अक्टूबर 2019

बोगी से उतारा गया सामान और मौजूद पुलिस।
Varanasi

नई दिल्ली-मंडुवाडीह एक्सप्रेस में छापेमारी, वाणिज्य कर विभाग ने पार्सल बोगी को खुलवाया

23 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

ट्रक और बाइकों की टक्कर में पांच घायल, दो की हालत गंभीर

23 अक्टूबर 2019

deepawali
Varanasi

देव दीपावली पर आठ लाख दीपों से सजेंगे गंगा घाट

24 अक्टूबर 2019

adg
Varanasi

मंत्री के साथ घूम रहा दुष्कर्म का आरोपी, पुलिस नहीं कर रही कार्रवाई

24 अक्टूबर 2019

report
Varanasi

राजकीय निर्माण निगम के 12 अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा

24 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Uttar Pradesh

सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले शहीद की शहादत को सलाम

23 अक्टूबर 2019

