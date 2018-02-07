अपना शहर चुनें

बनारस में धरने पर बैठे भाजपा विधायक, जानिए क्या है माजरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 01:19 AM IST
BJP mla start protest for illegal truck in varanasi
भाजपा विधायक सुरेंद्र नारायण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतिबंधित पंचकोशी मार्ग पर ट्रकों का संचालन रोकने के लिए मंगलवार को देर शाम वाराणसी के जंसा क्षेत्र  के रामेश्वर बाजार में भाजपा विधायक सुरेंद्र नारायण सिंह धरने पर बैठ गए। आरोप लगाया कि पुलिस के संरक्षण में इस मार्ग पर ट्रक बेधड़क चल रहे हैं। करीब एक घंटे बाद एसएसपी के आश्वासन पर धरना समाप्त हुआ।

धरने की जानकारी मिलते ही जंसा थानाध्यक्ष हेमंत सिंह व रामेश्वर चौकी इंचार्ज श्याम बिहारी राम मौके पर पहुंच कर विधायक को मनाने की कोशिश की। इस दौरान विधायक ने पुलिस को खरी खोटी भी सुनाई। विधायक ने धरना स्थल से ही डीएम, एसएसपी से वार्ता कर प्रतिबंधित मार्ग पर तत्काल ट्रकों के संचालन पर रोक लगाने के साथ दोषी पुलिस वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की।

उन्होंने अधिकारियों को चेतावनी दिया कि जब तक ट्रकों का संचालन नहीं रुक जाता तब तक हम धरने से नहीं उठेंगे। विधायक के धरने पर बैठने से आला अफसरों में हड़कंप मच गया। विधायक ने बताया कि पंचकोशी मार्ग पर ट्रकों के संचालन पर प्रतिबंध है। बावजूद पुलिस सुविधा शुल्क लेकर प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों ट्रकों को चलवाती है। इससे कई लोगों की जान भी जा चुकी है।

कहा कि एक सप्ताह पूर्व डीएम और एसएसपी से वार्ता कर ट्रकों के संचालन पर रोक लगाने की मांग की थी। जिस पर अधिकारियों ने आश्वासन दिया था कि ट्रकों का संचालन पूर्णतया बंद रहेगा। इसके बाद भी पुलिस ट्रकों का संचालन करवा रही है। धरने पर बैठने की वजह से हरहुआ वाया रामेश्वर जंसा मार्ग पर वाहनों की लंबी कतारे लग गई। 
bjp mla mla start protest varanasi news

