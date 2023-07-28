Varanasi: बीएचयू के रिसर्च स्कॉलर विपिन कुमार का UPSC में भू-वैज्ञानिक के तौर पर चयन, इसी साल मिला था PMRF

बीएचयू के

उन्हें भारतीय भूवैज्ञानिक सर्वेक्षण, खान मंत्रालय में सहायक भूविज्ञानी के पद पर नियुक्त किया गया है।

Congratulations to Mr. Vipin Kumar, Research Scholar, Department of Geology, Institute of Science for his selection on Geo scientist through Union Public Service Commission.

