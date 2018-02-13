अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   25 suspicious person caught in varanasi from up board exam centre

यूपी बोर्डः वाराणसी में एक ही केंद्र से पकड़े गए 25 संदिग्ध, मचा हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 08:56 PM IST
25 suspicious person caught in varanasi from up board exam centre
अधिक उम्र के परीक्षार्थी दे रहे थे परीक्षा, डीआईओएस ने पकड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा के दौरान उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब मंगलवार को बनारस के एक ही केंद्र से 25 संदिग्ध परीक्षार्थियों को डीआईओएस ने पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद उन परिक्षार्थियों के प्रवेश पत्र और आधार कार्ड जब्त कर लिए गए। मंगलवार को प्रथम पाली में हाईस्कूल गणित की परीक्षा थी।

परीक्षा की व्यवस्थाओं को देखने के लिए डीआईओएस खंडेश्वरी बाबा इंटर कॉलेज में निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने ऐसे परीक्षार्थियों को चिह्नित किया जो परीक्षा तो हाईस्कूल की दे रहे थे लेकिन उनकी उम्र 25- 30 साल से अधिक की थी।

ये सभी परीक्षार्थी हरिशंकर उच्चतर माध्यमिक स्कूल गोबरहां के हैं और संस्थागत छात्र के तौर पंजीकृत हैं। डीआईओएस को उन पर संदेह हुआ। पूछताछ में पता चला कि कुछ हाईस्कूल पास भी हैं, बावजूद इसके परीक्षा में बैठे हैं।

RELATED

डीआईओएस डॉ. ओपी राय ने इन 25 संदिग्ध परीक्षार्थियों के प्रवेश पत्र और आधार कार्ड जब्त कर लिए हैं। उन्हें अपने मूल प्रमाण पत्रों के साथ बुलाया है। 
up board exam up board exam 2018 up board

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Arbaaz Khan spotted with her new girl friend
Bollywood

WIFE मलाइका से तलाक के बाद नई गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ Valentine Day मना रहे अरबाज, पहली बार दिखा चेहरा

13 फरवरी 2018

Mallika sherawat asked help of Sushma Swaraj on twitter
Bollywood

मल्लिका शेरावत ने मांगी सुषमा स्वराज से मदद, Twitter पर लोगों ने किए उल्टे-सीधे कमेंट

13 फरवरी 2018

Not Only Priya Prakash but these 5 songs also went viral on internet
Bollywood

आंख मारने वाली प्रिया प्रकाश ही नहीं, ये 5 गाने भी सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से हुए थे वायरल

13 फरवरी 2018

first time priya prakash varrier talk to media about her film
Bollywood

पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आई कजरारे नैनों वाली ये लड़की, अचानक खुद को वायरल होता देख कैसा लगा

13 फरवरी 2018

Hina Khan will celebrate Valentines day with Rocky Jaiswal at foreign
Television

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ वैलेंटाइन डे मनाने निकलीं हिना खान, इस वजह से खुशी हो जाएगी दोगुनी

13 फरवरी 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier mother preetha speak about her popularity
Bollywood

प्रिया की बढ़ती पॉपुलैरिटी को देख परेशान हुईं मां, अचानक उठाया ऐसा कदम लाखों फैंस का दिल टूटेगा

13 फरवरी 2018

Kiss Day special Top 5 memorable kissing scenes in Bollywood film
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के 5 Kissing सीन जो आज भी कर देते हैं रोमांटिक

13 फरवरी 2018

Reel life bollywood couples who did not get a chance to become real life valentine
Bollywood

रील लाइफ की इन रोमांटिक जोड़ियों को नहीं मिला रियल लाइफ में वैलेंटाइन मनाने का मौका

13 फरवरी 2018

Ali Abbas Zafar declines signing anyone else other than Salman Khan for Bharat
Bollywood

सलमान की फिल्म 'भारत' से जुड़ी ये बात निकली अफवाह, डायरेक्टर ने किया खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2018

5 Bollywood Divas Who Never Got Married In Personal Life
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की वो 5 हसीनाएं जिन्हें प्यार नहीं मिला तो जिंदगी भर नहीं की शादी, अधूरी रह गई सारी हसरतें

13 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Major Abhijeet who was injured in Sunjuwan Attack recovering in the Army Hospital at Udhampur
Jammu

सुंजवां हमलाः होश में आते ही मेजर ने पूछा, आतंकियों का क्या हुआ, हौसला देख हर कोई रह गया दंग

सुंजवां हमले में आतंकियों से मोर्चा लेते वक्त घायल हुए भारतीय सेना के जाबांज अफसर मेजर अभिजीत को होश आ गया है। मेजर अभिजीत ने होश में आते ही पहला सवाल पूछा-आतंकियों का क्या हुआ।

13 फरवरी 2018

Deobandi ulema angry at the worship of Shiva of Abbas Naqvi
Meerut

केंद्रीय मंत्री नकवी के शिवलिंग पर दूध चढ़ाने से देवबंदी उलमा नाराज

13 फरवरी 2018

Sadhbhawna exprees run over break line
Bareilly

टूटी पटरी से गुजरी सदभावना एक्सप्रेस

13 फरवरी 2018

mayawati demanded an apology from rss chief mohan bhagwat on his statement on the indian army
Lucknow

RSS चीफ पर मायावती का हमला-स्वयंसेवकों पर भरोसा है तो कमांडो क्यों ले रखें हैं?

13 फरवरी 2018

50 हजार से ज्यादा कैश हो तो ब्यौरा साथ रखें
Gorakhpur

50 हजार से ज्यादा कैश हो तो ब्यौरा साथ रखें

13 फरवरी 2018

Rape with woman, Jail sent to Maulvi
Meerut

झाड़-फूंक कराने आई महिला से मौलवी ने किया बलात्कार, भेजा जेल

13 फरवरी 2018

Last rites of Subedar manzoor ahmad conducted at his native village in Kupwara
Jammu

J&K: शहीद जवान अशरफ मीर की आखिरी विदाई में उमड़ा जन सैलाब, देखकर उड़े दहशतगर्दो के होश

13 फरवरी 2018

Aaliya Khan, who recited the Gita verses, honored by the American Institute
Meerut

गीता के श्लोक सुनाने वाली आलिया खान को अमेरिकी संस्था ने किया सम्मानित

13 फरवरी 2018

lucknow university restricted entry in the campus on valentine day
Lucknow

वैलेंटाइन डे: लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय का तुगलकी फरमान, छात्रों के प्रवेश पर लगाई पाबंदी

13 फरवरी 2018

police sent murder accused woman to jail

मां की सौतन को पिता देता था ज्यादा महत्व, इसलिए बेटी ने रास्ते से हटाया

13 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

महाशिवरात्रि पर काशी के शिवालयों में उमड़ा श्रद्धालुओं का सैलाब

देवाधिदेव महादेव के विवाहोत्सव महापर्व महाशिवरात्रि पर काशी शिवमय हो गई। महाशिवरात्रि के मौके पर वाराणसी के शिव मंदिरों में भक्तो का रेला देखने को मिला। जहां एक तरफ श्रद्धालुओं ने बाबा भोलेनाथ का जलाभिषेक किया तो साथ ही आस्था की डुबकी भी लगाई।

13 फरवरी 2018

Kashmir was unsafe, but now this Govt. has made Jammu unsafe too: Ghulam Nabi Azad 1:44

'कश्मीर के साथ केंद्र सरकार ने जम्मू को भी बना दिया असुरक्षित'

12 फरवरी 2018

INDIAN CRICKETER RP SINGH IN VARANASI SCHOOL ANNUAL FUNCTION 1:47

बड़ी मंजिल के लिए छोटे-छोटे लक्ष्य तय करें : आरपी सिंह

12 फरवरी 2018

CHANDAULI WOMEN SLAPS FOREST RANGE OFFICER OVER ISSUE OF LAND GRABBING 1:29

चंदौली में महिलाओं ने सरकारी अधिकारी को कॉलर पकड़कर मारे थप्पड़

12 फरवरी 2018

new varieties of wheat launched by Agricultural science institute helps to grow wheat without water 1:20

किसानों के लिए खुशखबरी, बिना पानी गेहूं की ये प्रजाति देगी बंपर पैदावार

12 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

यूपी बोर्ड : नकल करते पकड़े गए दो विद्यार्थी, रस्टिकेट
Gorakhpur

यूपी बोर्ड : नकल करते पकड़े गए दो विद्यार्थी, रस्टिकेट

13 फरवरी 2018

Two suspended for abducting UP Board officials
Pilibhit

बोर्ड मुख्यालय कर्मियों को बंधक बनाने पर दो निलंबित

13 फरवरी 2018

Around 7481 students fail in board exam before result comes out
Lakhimpur Kheri

रिजल्ट आने से पहले ही 7481 परीक्षार्थी फेल

13 फरवरी 2018

action on static magistrate for remaining absent
Bareilly

ड्यूटी न करने वाले स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट पर होगी कार्रवाई

13 फरवरी 2018

यूपी बोर्ड : एग्रोनामी की निरस्त परीक्षा 12 मार्च को होगी
Gorakhpur

यूपी बोर्ड : एग्रोनामी की निरस्त परीक्षा 12 मार्च को होगी

13 फरवरी 2018

Mahendranath pandey said copy mafia is on target
Azamgarh

आजमगढ़ में बोले महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय बच्चे नहीं, नकल माफिया निशाने पर

12 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.