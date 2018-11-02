शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Sitapur ›   सड़क हादसों में कोटेदार सहित दो की मौत

सड़क हादसों में कोटेदार सहित दो की मौत

Lucknow Bureau Updated Fri, 02 Nov 2018 12:05 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
खैराबाद व बिसवां इलाके मे हुई दुर्घटनाएं
विज्ञापन
सीतापुर। जिले के अलग-अलग थाना इलाकों में सड़क हादसों के दौरान एक कोटेदार सहित दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। बिसवां प्रतिनिधि के अनुसार, कोतवाली क्षेत्र के भागीपुर के कोटेदार मनोज वर्मा पुत्र लल्लूराम बाइक से बिसवां आए थे।

गुरुवार शाम बिसवां तहसील गेट के सामने स्कूटी को ओवरटेक करते समय स्कूटी से बाइक की भिड़ंत हो गई। हादसे में मनोज गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। उन्हें सीएचसी ले जाया गया जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। खैराबाद प्रतिनिधि के अनुसार, थानाक्षेत्र के अमीर नगर में रहने वाला परशुराम (45) किसी काम से खैराबाद आया था।

साइकिल से घर वापस जाते समय खैराबाद-लहरपुर मार्ग पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली ने उन्हें रौंद दिया। इससे मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद चालक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली छोड़कर भाग गया। पुलिस ने वाहन को कब्जे में ले लिया है।

Recommended

Bollywood

इतना है शाहरुख खान के 'मन्नत' का महीने का बिजली का बिल, इन 6 एक्टर्स को यहां भी छोड़ा पीछे

1 नवंबर 2018

shahrukh khan
कटरीना कैफ
deepika padukone
aamir khan
Bollywood

इतना है शाहरुख खान के 'मन्नत' का महीने का बिजली का बिल, इन 6 एक्टर्स को यहां भी छोड़ा पीछे

1 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

टीम इंडिया ने रचा इतिहास, विंडीज को हराते ही गेंदों के लिहाज से दर्ज की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी जीत

1 नवंबर 2018

india vs west indies
team india
सचिन तेंदुलकर और सौरव गांगुली
team india
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया ने रचा इतिहास, विंडीज को हराते ही गेंदों के लिहाज से दर्ज की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी जीत

1 नवंबर 2018

There are many changes in UP board exam 2019
Varanasi

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा 2019 में देखने को मिलेंगे कई तरह के बदलाव, आप अभी से जान लीजिए

1 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

INDvWI: रोहित शर्मा ने लगाया एक और 'दोहरा शतक', तोड़े विश्व क्रिकेट के कई रिकॉर्ड्स

1 नवंबर 2018
Cricket News

INDvWI: रोहित शर्मा ने लगाया एक और 'दोहरा शतक', तोड़े विश्व क्रिकेट के कई रिकॉर्ड्स

1 नवंबर 2018

Niine: important Myths related to periods
Health & Fitness

पीरियड से जुड़े कुछ मिथ, जिनका सच जानना बेहद जरूरी 

1 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

एमएस धोनी बने दुनिया के तीसरे सबसे सफल विकेटकीपर, मार्क बाउचर को पछाड़ किए इतने शिकार

1 नवंबर 2018

dhoni and boucher
एमएस धोनी
ms dhoni
ms dhoni
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी बने दुनिया के तीसरे सबसे सफल विकेटकीपर, मार्क बाउचर को पछाड़ किए इतने शिकार

1 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

RV Deshpande
India News

सम्मान या अपमान: मंत्री ने खिलाड़ियों को फेंक कर दिए स्पोर्ट्स किट, वीडियो वायरल

1 नवंबर 2018

ग्रीम स्मिथ
Cricket News

37 की उम्र में दोबारा शादी करने जा रहे ग्रीम स्मिथ, किसी एक्ट्रेस से कम नहीं गर्लफ्रेंड

1 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

आपका आइडिया आया पसंद तो आईआईटी में शुरू करें स्टार्टअप कंपनी

1 नवंबर 2018

दयाल सिंह कॉलेज
Delhi NCR

कॉलेज में घुसने से रोका तो प्रिंसिपल ने गेट पर लगाई क्लास, समर्थन में उतरा टीचर एसोसिएशन

1 नवंबर 2018

Amethyst Realm
Supernatural Stories

भूतों के साथ हमबिस्तर होने का दावा करने वाली महिला करने जा रही है शादी, तैयारियां हो गईं पूरी

31 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Know how Dogs can detect malaria by sniffing peoples socks |
Health & Fitness

वैज्ञानिकों की अनोखी खोज, अब डॉक्टर से पहले कुत्ते लगाएंगे मलेरिया का पता

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Gorakshasana
Yoga and Health

पेट से जुड़ी सारी परेशानियों को खत्म कर देगा ये एक आसन 

31 अक्टूबर 2018

10 must know special facts about the world's tallest statue Statue of Unity
World of Wonders

स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी: सबसे ऊंचे 'सरदार' की 10 बातें हैरान कर देंगी आपको

30 अक्टूबर 2018

'रन फॉर यूनिटी'
India News

तस्वीरें: पटेल की जयंती पर देशभर में 'रन फॉर यूनिटी' का आगाज, पीएम मोदी ने किया मूर्ति का अनावरण

31 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो
Dehradun

इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट बैंक में आम जनता के लिए खाते खोलने पर लगी रोक, अब केवल खोले जाएंगे ये अकाउंट

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

सुहेल देव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के अध्यक्ष, कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर
Lucknow

हिंदुत्व के नाम पर हमे लड़ाने वाले नेता मुस्लिमों के घर ब्याहते हैं अपनी बेटियां: ओमप्रकाश राजभर

ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने भाजपा सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा और कहा कि जो लोग हिंदू व मुस्लिम के नाम पर हम लोगों को लड़ाते हैं वह खुद ही अपने बच्चों की शादी मुस्लिम परिवारों में करवाते हैं।

31 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
कार व बाइक की भिडंत में युवक की मौत
Sitapur

कार व बाइक की भिडंत में युवक की मौत

2 नवंबर 2018

अब एअर फोर्स कलर में दिखेंगे थाना-कोतवाली
Sitapur

अब एअर फोर्स कलर में दिखेंगे थाना-कोतवाली

2 नवंबर 2018

सीबीआई ने विक्रम कालिया को रिमांड पर लेने की शुरू की कवायद
Sitapur

सीबीआई ने विक्रम कालिया को रिमांड पर लेने की शुरू की कवायद

2 नवंबर 2018

सीतापुर क्लब की तलाशी में शराब व ताश के पते मिले
Sitapur

सीतापुर क्लब की तलाशी में शराब व ताश के पते मिले

1 नवंबर 2018

बाइक से गिरकर आशा बहू की मौत
Sitapur

बाइक से गिरकर आशा बहू की मौत

1 नवंबर 2018

कब्र खोदकर निकाला गया बालक का शव
Sitapur

कब्र खोदकर निकाला गया बालक का शव

1 नवंबर 2018

चार साल की मासूम बच्ची से दुष्कर्म
Sitapur

चार साल की मासूम बच्ची से दुष्कर्म

31 अक्टूबर 2018

हिन्दुत्व वाले नेता मुस्लिमों के घर ब्याहते हैं अपनी बेटियां
Sitapur

हिन्दुत्व वाले नेता मुस्लिमों के घर ब्याहते हैं अपनी बेटियां

1 नवंबर 2018

जिंदगी की जंग हार गया तेंदुआ
Sitapur

जिंदगी की जंग हार गया तेंदुआ

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

जज के सामने ही वकीलों ने दरोगा को पीटा और एसपी का मोबाइल छीना

सीतापुर में अतिक्रमण कर बनाए गए क्लब से भारी मात्रा में शराब मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की। जिसके तहत क्लब के अध्यक्ष और अधिवक्ता के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया। इससे नाराज वकीलों ने डीजी और एसपी के सामने ही पीआरओ की पिटाई कर दी। 

1 नवंबर 2018

सीतापुर कुत्ते 4:33

विदेशी मीडिया में भी छाया ‘सीतापुर के कुत्तों’ का कांड

11 मई 2018

सीतापुर 2:32

VIDEO: सीतापुर में मासूमों पर ऐसे टूट रहा आदमखोर कुत्तों का कहर

7 मई 2018

सीतापुर 1:55

फिर आदमखोर कुत्तों का निवाला बना बच्चा, प्रशासन के अभियान पर उठे सवालिया निशान

5 मई 2018

सीतापुर 1:38

खौफनाक! सीतापुर में इस वजह से हुई तीन बच्चों की मौत, बच्चों ने किया घर से निकलना बंद

1 मई 2018

Related

पानी पीते समय पैर फिसलने से नदी में डूबी बालिका
Sitapur

पानी पीते समय पैर फिसलने से नदी में डूबी बालिका

1 नवंबर 2018

पूर्व विधानसभा प्रत्याशी राजा भार्गव की सुपारी लेने वाला शार्प शूटर गिरफ्तार
Sitapur

पूर्व विधानसभा प्रत्याशी राजा भार्गव की सुपारी लेने वाला शार्प शूटर गिरफ्तार

31 अक्टूबर 2018

योजना बंद, पर 24 माह का नहीं मिला बकाया
Sitapur

योजना बंद, पर 24 माह का नहीं मिला बकाया

28 अक्टूबर 2018

दीपावली पर मिलेगी 24 घंटे बिजली
Sitapur

दीपावली पर मिलेगी 24 घंटे बिजली

30 अक्टूबर 2018

दो मकानों से साढ़े पांच लाख की चोरी
Sitapur

दो मकानों से साढ़े पांच लाख की चोरी

31 अक्टूबर 2018

परिषदीय परीक्षा बनी माखौल, ब्लैकबोर्ड पर लिखे गए उतर
Sitapur

परिषदीय परीक्षा बनी माखौल, ब्लैकबोर्ड पर लिखे गए उतर

31 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.