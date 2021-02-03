शहर चुनें
धू-धूकर जल गई दो लग्जरी कार, आंखों के सामने हुआ लाखों का नुकसान, देखिए तस्वीरें

kapil kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली Published by: कपिल kapil
Updated Thu, 04 Feb 2021 12:04 PM IST
कार धू-धूकर जल गई।
1 of 5
कार धू-धूकर जल गई। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में कैराना के पूर्व सांसद हुकुम सिंह की पुण्यतिथि पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने गांव बलवा में पहुंचे दो लोगों की कार में आग लग गई। इस दौरान दोनों कारें धू-धूकर जल गई। अगली स्लाइडों में देखिए तस्वीरें... 
कार धू-धूकर जल गई।
कार धू-धूकर जल गई। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो कार जल गई।
दो कार जल गई। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग बुझाते कर्मचारी
आग बुझाते कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धू-धूकर जल गई कार।
धू-धूकर जल गई कार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जलकर राख हुई दो कार
जलकर राख हुई दो कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
X