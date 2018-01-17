Download App
Shamli ›   दो महिलाओं ने लगाया युवक पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप

दो महिलाओं ने लगाया युवक पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 12:17 AM IST
झिंझाना।
हरियाणा निवासी दो महिलाओं ने झिंझाना के गांव मंसूरा निवासी युवक पर बहला फुसलाकर दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप लगाते हुए थाना झिंझाना में तहरीर दी है। थाना प्रभारी ने जांच में मामला झूठा पाए जाने पर महिलाओं को नसीहत देकर जाने दिया।
मंगलवार शाम थाना झिंझाना पहुंची दो महिलाओं ने बताया की दोनों को गांव मंसूरा निवासी यमुनानगर से झिंझाना में लाया था। यहां पर आरोपी ने तमंचे के बल पर आतंकित कर उनके साथ दुष्कर्म कर उन्हें पीर के निकट छोड़कर फरार हो गया। महिलाओं द्वारा दुष्कर्म की बात बताने पर पुलिस में हड़कंप मच गया। आनन-फानन में नामजद युवक के यहां दबिश देकर उसे घर से पकड़कर थाना झिंझाना लाया गया, जहां युवक ने स्वयं को निर्दोष बताया। थाना प्रभारी संदीप बालियान ने बताया की महिलाओं से जब घटनास्थल दिखाने को कहा गया, तो वह पीर बाबा की मजार नहीं दिखा पाई। मामला संदिग्ध लगने पर महिला पुलिसकर्मियों द्वारा दोनों महिलाओं से सख्ती से पूछताछ करने पर बताया की गांव मंसूरा निवासी एक युवक के कहने पर उन्होंने झूठी शिकायत थाने में की थी। पुलिस ने दोनों महिलाओं को नसीहत देकर जाने दिया।

