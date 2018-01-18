Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में धावकों ने दिखाया दम

दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में धावकों ने दिखाया दम

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 11:21 PM IST
कांधला (शामली)। कस्बा एलम में तीन दिवसीय दौड़ प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन पूर्व विधायक पंकज मलिक ने फीता काटकर किया। सभी प्रतिभागियों से परिचय करते हुए पढ़ाई के साथ ही खेलों में भी प्रतिभाग करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। पहले दिन विभिन्न जनपदों से आए धावकों ने अपना दम दिखाया। आयोजक दीपक ने बताया कि यह दौड़ प्रतियोगिता तीन दिन तक चलेगी। फाइनल परिणाम 20 जनवरी को जारी किया जाएगा। सभी विजेताओं को पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित भी किया जाएगा। इस दौरान सुल्तान सिंह, राजेश्वर सिंह, रतन सिंह, अखिलेश, सोहनवीर सिंह, कवरपाल, बबलू, आशू, अमित, अंकित, वेदपाल, रामकिशोर, सुधीर पंवार, करण सिंह, आशीष आदि लोग मौजूद रहे।

Spotlight

anusha dandekar poses in front of media at dabboo ratnani party
Bollywood

इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस ने मीडिया के सामने दिए ऐसे पोज, oops moment का ‌हो गईं शिकार

18 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat 4 reasons for protest karni sena
Bollywood

आखिर 'पद्मावत' का विरोध क्यों कर रही है करणी सेना, कहीं ये 4 कारण तो नहीं?

18 जनवरी 2018

Akash Dadlani KICKED OUT From The Sets Of Entertainment Ki Raat
Television

Bigg Boss के इस कंटेस्टेंट की हरकत ने किया सबको शर्मिंदा, अगले शो से धक्के देकर निकाला गया

18 जनवरी 2018

week 2nd barc report trp rating of tv shows bigg boss 11 out of the list
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के फिनाले में 'फेल' हुए सलमान, टॉप 10 लिस्ट से सामने आया सबूत

18 जनवरी 2018

Colors channel Delays Payments Of Evicted Contestants of bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss करने के बाद 'बर्बाद' हो गए ये कंटेस्टेंट्स, चैनल के बारे में किए चौंका देने वाले खुलासे

18 जनवरी 2018

hina khan denied shoot with shilpa shinde entertainment ki raat
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के बाद हिना खान ने ठुकराया बड़ा ऑफर, वजह शिल्पा शिंदे नहीं कुछ और

18 जनवरी 2018

viral video of an angry arijit singh at a concert
Bollywood

Viral Video: रोमांटिक गाने से लोगों के दिलों में बसा ये सिंगर, अब मंच से दी भद्दी गालियां

18 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar rajinikanth 2.0 record breaks baahubali 2
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के आगे नहीं टिक पाए प्रभास, 400 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in National Thermal Power Corporation for Executive Trainee, last date 31 jan 2018
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NTPC में बंपर वैकेंसी, भर्ती इंटरव्यू के जरिए

18 जनवरी 2018

UPSC Release notification for NDA And NA Exam 2018 ,application apply 12th Pass students
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: UPSC ने NDA के लिए जारी की नोटिफिकेशन, 12 वीं पास करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

agra lucknow expressway work in progress
Kanpur

एक्सप्रेस-वे का काम अधूरा, टोल टैक्स देना पड़ेगा पूरा 

लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस-वे पर 19 जनवरी की मध्य रात्रि से टोल टैक्स तो शुरू हो जाएगा लेकिन एक्सप्रेस-वे पर तैयारियां आधी-अधूरी हैं। एक्सप्रेस-वे के किनारे न रेस्टोरेंट बने और न होटल। कई जगह पर बैरीकेडिंग टूटने से जानवर भी सड़क  पर आ जाते हैं।

18 जनवरी 2018

Speak to the cleanman Panchayat Sevak
Muzaffarnagar

सफाई कर्मी को पंचायत सेवक का नाम दें : मचल 

19 जनवरी 2018

dunked 12th student beaten woman teacher in school
Chandigarh

12वीं के छात्र ने नशे में महिला टीचर को पीटा, नाक पर घूंसे मारकर निकाला खून

19 जनवरी 2018

staged dharna at collectorate
Sant Kabir Nagar

सफाई कर्मियों ने दिया धरना, सिर मुंडवाया 

19 जनवरी 2018

ऑनलाइन खाद बुक करा सकेंगे किसान
Mirzapur

ऑनलाइन खाद बुक करा सकेंगे किसान

19 जनवरी 2018

हज
Saharanpur

हज

19 जनवरी 2018

मऊ में बलिया का छात्र-BALLIA
Varanasi

मऊ में बलिया का छात्र-BALLIA

19 जनवरी 2018

Husband gave punishment his wife because she forbid to drink alcohol
Dehradun

पत्नी ने शराब पीने से किया मना तो पति ने दी जीवनभर की यह सजा

18 जनवरी 2018

lucknow university to conduct B ed entrance examination.
Lucknow

लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय करवाएगा बीएड प्रवेश परीक्षा, जल्दी प्रक्रिया शुरू करवाने का निर्देश

18 जनवरी 2018

खुले में शौच करने से होने वाली बीमारियों के प्रति लोगों को करें जागरूक
Saharanpur

खुले में शौच करने से होने वाली बीमारियों के प्रति लोगों को करें जागरूक

19 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

यूपी में लाउडस्पीकर लगाने की परमिशन नहीं ली तो ये खबर जरूर देखें

यूपी में धार्मिक स्थलों पर 15 जनवरी तक लाउडस्पीकर लगाने की अनुमति के लिए लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है। आपको दिखाते हैं शामली जिले की तस्वीर जहां आवेदकों ने लाउड स्पीकर की परमिशन हासिल करने के लिए आवेदन किया।

12 जनवरी 2018

JAYANT CHAUDHARY OF RLD ATTACKS PM MODI AND CM YOGI 1:59

यूपी वेस्ट के इस बड़े नेता ने कहा 'योगी और फकीर से लगता है डर'

12 जनवरी 2018

Unique protest to demand for financial aid to the family of martyr in shamli 1:06

शामली में अनोखा विरोध प्रदर्शन, नहर में खड़े होकर उठाई ये मांग

11 जनवरी 2018

UP police constable Ankit Tomar is martyred in shamli 0:38

खाकी का नाम रोशन कर गया यूपी का ये 'बेटा'

4 जनवरी 2018

POLICE ENCOUNTER ONE LAKH BOUNTY GANGSTER IN SHAMLI, UP POLICE CONSTABLE ANKIT TOMER SERIOUS INJURED 1:25

VIDEO: शामली में 1 लाख का इनामी ढेर, सिपाही और दरोगा के भी लगी गोली

3 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

amroha police become zone number one in encounter
Amroha

मुठभेड़ में जोन नंबर वन बनी अमरोहा पुलिस

19 जनवरी 2018

चचेरे भाई ने की युवती से छेड़छाड़, केस दर्ज
Hisar

चचेरे भाई ने की युवती से छेड़छाड़, केस दर्ज

19 जनवरी 2018

तीन साल की बच्ची से दरिदंगी मामला : मासूम की हालत में सुधार, वार्ड में की शिफ्ट
Hisar

तीन साल की बच्ची से दरिदंगी मामला : मासूम की हालत में सुधार, वार्ड में की शिफ्ट

19 जनवरी 2018

घर से लापता युवती को युवक सहित किला जफरगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन से किया काबू
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

घर से लापता युवती को युवक सहित किला जफरगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन से किया काबू

19 जनवरी 2018

निगम स्वच्छता सर्वे: अधिकारी बोले, सक्षम युवाओं फीडबैक के 1400 अंक दिलाना अब तुम्हारे हाथ
Hisar

निगम स्वच्छता सर्वे: अधिकारी बोले, सक्षम युवाओं फीडबैक के 1400 अंक दिलाना अब तुम्हारे हाथ

19 जनवरी 2018

कैंप चौक पर कार का शीशा तोड़ इंजीनियर का लैपटॉप चुराया
Hisar

कैंप चौक पर कार का शीशा तोड़ इंजीनियर का लैपटॉप चुराया

19 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.