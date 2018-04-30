शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   अर्णव गर्ग बना नेशनल इंटर कॉलेज का टॉपर

अर्णव गर्ग बना नेशनल इंटर कॉलेज का टॉपर

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 12:37 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कांधला।
नेशनल इंटर कॉलेज का टॉपर अर्णव गर्ग आईपीएस अधिकारी बनना चाहता है। विज्ञान वर्ग से पढ़ाई करने वाले अर्णव गर्ग की सफलता पर परिवार में खुशी का माहौल है। परिजनों ने मिठाई बांटकर खुशी का इजहार किया। क्षेत्र के गांव जसाला निवासी अर्णव गर्ग पुत्र प्रदीप गर्ग कस्बा कांधला स्थित नेशनल इंटर कॉलेज में विज्ञान वर्ग में इंटरमीडिएट में 413 अंक प्राप्त किए। रविवार को रिजल्ट आने पर अर्णव के साथ ही परिवार के लोग खुशी से झूम उठे। प्रधानाचार्य सुशील कुमार ने बताया कि अर्णव बहुत की सरल स्वभाव का लड़का है। अर्णव ने बताया कि माता पिता के अलावा उसकी बहन नीतू पढ़ाई में पूरा सहयोग करती हैं।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

hina khan
Television

लाइव चैट के दौरान फैन ने रॉकी को गाली देकर कहा लव से शादी कर लो, हिना का जवाब हैरान कर देगा

29 अप्रैल 2018

kangana katrina
Bollywood

कुछ 12वीं पास तो कुछ फेल हैं ये 7 सेलेब्स पर बॉलीवुड में करते हैं राज, अंतिम नाम चौंकाने वाला

29 अप्रैल 2018

priya prakash
Bollywood

जब प्रिया प्रकाश को उनके को स्टार ने भेजा लव-लेटर, वीडियो में देखें एक्ट्रेस का क्या था रिएक्शन

29 अप्रैल 2018

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

राजनीति में क्यों नहीं टिक पाए अमिताभ, जया बच्चन ने अब जाकर उठाया इस परदे से पर्दा

29 अप्रैल 2018

janhvi kapoor
Bollywood

बांद्रा में फ्रेंड के साथ कुछ इस अंदाज में नजर आईं जाह्नवी कपूर, लुक भी बेहद खास, देखें तस्वीरें

29 अप्रैल 2018

sridevi unseen pictures
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की जिंदगी पर फिल्म बनाने में लगे बोनी कपूर, सामने आ गई पूरी डिटेल्स, आप भी जानिए

29 अप्रैल 2018

abhishek aishwarya
Bollywood

जब दो साल तक अभिषेक बच्चन के पास नहीं थी कोई फिल्म तो ऐसा था पत्नी ऐश्वर्या का रिएक्शन

29 अप्रैल 2018

twinkle khanna
Bollywood

'रुस्तम' में पहनी वर्दी नीलाम कर रहे हैं अक्षय कुमार, यूजर्स ने ट्विंकल खन्ना को सुनाई खरी-खोटी

29 अप्रैल 2018

saba qamar
Bollywood

माहिरा के बाद एक और पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस ने स्मोकिंग को लेकर लिखी ऐसी बात, मच गया बड़ा बवाल

29 अप्रैल 2018

बिल्डिंग
Bollywood

करोड़ों कमाने वाले अक्षय कुमार ने इस बिल्डिंग में एक फ्लोर के सारे फ्लैट खरीदे, जरा कीमत भी जान लें

29 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

63 पद भरने के लिए लिखित परीक्षा 17 जनवरी को हुई थी।
Rampur

हाईस्कूल में सीमा और इंटर में अमन बने जिला टॉपर

यूपी बोर्ड का परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित हो गया। हाईस्कूल में शाहबाद के मनोरमा उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय की सीमा ने 92.67 फीसद अंक हासिल कर जिले में पहला स्थान हासिल किया है।

30 अप्रैल 2018

Fire erupts on bus carrying baraat in agra bjp mla relative dies
Agra

आगरा: बारात ले जा रही बस में लगी आग, दो लोगों की मौत, 25 झुलसे

30 अप्रैल 2018

जन आक्रोश रैली में दिल्ली पहुंचे कांग्रेसी
Meerut

जन आक्रोश रैली में दिल्ली पहुंचे कांग्रेसी

30 अप्रैल 2018

nirmal and kavindar
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः डॉ. निर्मल सिंह ने दिया इस्तीफा, कविंद्र गुप्ता होंगे नए डिप्टी सीएम

29 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

UP Board Result 2018: यूपी बोर्ड 10th एवं 12th के नतीजे जारी, अमर उजाला की वेबसाइट पर करें चेक

29 अप्रैल 2018

demo pic
Nainital

रामपुर के आए युवक की गर्जिया मंदिर में नहाने के दौरान डूबने से मौत

30 अप्रैल 2018

Terrorists on bjp leader Zubair Ahmad Parray in Srinagar
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः BJP नेता को आतंकियों ने गोलियों से भूना, अस्पताल में भर्ती

29 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा 2018 का परिणाम घोषित, 10वीं में 75.16 तो 12वीं में 72.43 % परीक्षार्थी पास

29 अप्रैल 2018

डीआईओएस ने काफी देर में जुटाए आंकड़े।
Aligarh

डीआईओएस ने काफी देर में जुटाए आंकड़े।

30 अप्रैल 2018

दूषित पानी से बिगड़ रही लोगों की सेहत
Dehradun

दूषित पानी से बिगड़ रही लोगों की सेहत

30 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

गोरखपुर - फूलपुर के बाद कैराना में कठिन है बीजेपी की डगर, ये हैं जातीय समीकरण

कैराना में होने वाले उपचुनाव में एक बार फिर बीजेपी को एसपी-बीएसपी की दोस्ती से निपटना होगा। साल 2014 में हुए लोकसभा चुनाव में इस सीट पर बीजेपी के हुकुम सिंह ने जीत दर्ज की थी, इस साल फरवरी में उनका निधन हो गया।

27 अप्रैल 2018

SHAMLI 3:01

VIDEO: यूपी में इंसाफ की आस में भटकती महिला को मिली ऐसी ‘मौत’

27 अप्रैल 2018

शामली समाचार 3:16

शराबी पति की पत्नी ने की थी शिकायत, पब्लिक ने किया ऐसा हाल

23 अप्रैल 2018

हत्यारा 1:16

पिता से मुक्ति पाने के लिए बेटी ने दोस्त से करवा दी हत्या

17 अप्रैल 2018

कैराना 1:47

कैराना से 346 हिंदू परिवारों के पलायन का मामला, पुलिस पहुंची रिपोर्ट बनाने

11 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

गैंगस्टर लॉरेंसि बिश्नोई का साथी देसी पिस्टल व कारतूस सहित गिरफ्तार
Panchkula

गैंगस्टर लॉरेंसि बिश्नोई का साथी देसी पिस्टल व कारतूस सहित गिरफ्तार

30 अप्रैल 2018

बिट्टू फिर से बने चेयरमैन
Panchkula

बिट्टू फिर से बने चेयरमैन

30 अप्रैल 2018

मेरठ
Meerut

बेटी पर आधारित नाटिका ने किया भावविभोर 

30 अप्रैल 2018

Modi government in preparation for Cashback and discount on digital transactions
India News

खुशखबरी: डिजिटल पेमेंट पर ये खास तोहफे देने की तैयारी में मोदी सरकार

30 अप्रैल 2018

BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles will breach mach 7 barrier in next decade
India News

ध्वनि की 7 गुना तेजी का बैरियर तोड़ दुश्मन पर कहर बरपाएगी ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल, जानिए खासियतें

30 अप्रैल 2018

समाज: आरएसएस का पथसंचलन
Lalitpur

समाज: आरएसएस का पथसंचलन

30 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.