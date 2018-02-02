अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   Muslim women on three divorces done in this style

तीन तलाक पर मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने इस अंदाज में किया धन्यवाद

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 11:33 PM IST
Muslim women on three divorces done in this style
तीन तलाक के समर्थन में मुस्लिम महिलाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
सहारनपुर में तीन तलाक पर कानून बनाने पर मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी का आभार जताया। उन्होंने डीएम के जरिए प्रधानमंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजकर तीन तलाक के कानून को लागू कराने की मांग की।

शुक्रवार को भाजपा बुनकर एवं कामगार प्रकोष्ठ के प्रदेश संयोजक एम. आजाद अंसारी के नेतृत्व में दर्जनों मुस्लिम महिलाएं कलक्ट्रेट पहुंची। महिलाओं ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने तीन तलाक पर कानून बनाकर मुस्लिम महिलाओं के उत्पीड़न रोकने के लिए बड़ा कदम उठाया है।

केंद्र सरकार जल्द राज्यसभा में कानून को पास कराकर लागू कराए और फतवे जारी करने वाले मौलानाओं को चिह्नित कर कार्रवाई करें। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष बिजेंद्र कश्यप, महानगर अध्यक्ष अमित गगनेजा, नसीम प्रवीन अंसारी, शाहीन प्रवीन, मेहराज बानो, राशिद अंसारी, चांद बेबी जुबैरी, रिहाना प्रवीन, तमन्ना, शाहजहां, इमराना, फिरदौस, नईमा, प्रवीण गुलनाज, गुलखन खान, खदीजा, नसरीन अंसारी, शाइस्ता प्रवीन, नाजमा पठान मौजूद रहे।
three divorces up saharanpur saharanpur news deobandi ulma muslim women on divorce

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde spotted again in Sabyasachi kitchen
Television

बिग बॉस के घर में खाना बनाने के बाद अब इस किचन में खाना बनाते नजर आईं शिल्पा शिदे, देखिए PHOTOS

2 फरवरी 2018

Ghmoor Dance on ice of this girl going viral on internet
Bollywood

बर्फ पर लड़की ने कुछ इस तरह किया घूमर डांस, खुद दीपिका भी रह जाएंगी हैरान

2 फरवरी 2018

malyalam actress Sanusha Santosh explain her horrifying molestation experience in a running train
Bollywood

ट्रेन में एक्‍ट्रेस के साथ छेड़छाड़ के बाद का डरावना सच, होठों पर अंगुली फेर रहा था शख्स और फिर...

2 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actress Aditi Rao Hydari reveals about his character in film and Jaya Bachchan connection
Bollywood

खिलजी की बीवी ने खोला सबसे बड़ा राज, बताया इस तरह मिला 'पद्मावत' में मेहरुन्निसा का रोल

2 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma will celebrate her Valentines Day with Varun Dhawan not Virat Kohli
Bollywood

हसबैंड विराट के साथ वेलेन्टाइन-डे सेलिब्रेट नहीं करेंगी अनुष्का शर्मा, इस शख्स के साथ गुजारेंगी वक्त

2 फरवरी 2018

model suffered with wardrobe malfuntion vivienne westwood set her dress
Bollywood

रैंपवॉक करते हुए खिसकी मॉडल की ड्रेस, कैमरे में कैद हुआ 76 साल की महिला का अजब नजारा

2 फरवरी 2018

anuskha sharma goes scary in her film pari promo
Bollywood

विराट कोहली से शादी के बाद ये क्या हो गया अनुष्का शर्मा को, तस्वीर देखकर डर जाएंगे

2 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan girlfriend IULIA VANTUR got married in reality show
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड यूलिया ने कर ली इस शादीशुदा एक्टर से शादी, दाढ़ी वाले मर्द की थी तलाश

2 फरवरी 2018

Anushka sharma said what a guy for Hubby Virat kohli when he Scores Century At Durban!
Bollywood

विराट ने जड़ा शतक तो खुशी के मारे ये कर बैठीं अनुष्का शर्मा, सबके सामने बोली इतनी बड़ी बात

2 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim film Secret Superstar crosses the Rs 500 crore mark in China
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: चीन में आमिर खान मचा रहे धूम, हॉलीवुड फिल्मों को पछाड़ रही 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

2 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Order of the officers will be in the air, between dislikes board examination
Pratapgarh

अफसरों का आदेश हवा में, अव्यवस्थाओं के बीच होगी बोर्ड परीक्षा

कई केंद्रों पर परीक्षार्थियों के बैठने तक के इंतजाम नहीं, नहीं लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे

2 फरवरी 2018

rumor spreading on the name of beti padhao beti bachao
Varanasi

बेटी पढ़ाओ, बेटी बचाओ के नाम से भेजो रजिस्ट्री तो मिलेंगे दो लाख रुपये!

2 फरवरी 2018

नल की टोटी खुला छोड़ने पर वृद्ध को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला
Raebareli

नल की टोटी खुला छोड़ने पर वृद्ध को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

2 फरवरी 2018

सड़क हादसे में कार पेंटर की मौत
Mainpuri

सड़क हादसे में कार पेंटर की मौत

2 फरवरी 2018

cm yogi asked report on murder of sisters in bulandshahr
Lucknow

बुलंदशहर में बहनों की हत्या पर सीएम योगी ने तलब की रिपोर्ट

2 फरवरी 2018

gomti express will run after holi with new outlook
Lucknow

होली के बाद इन लग्जरी सुविधाओं के साथ चलेगी गोमती एक्सप्रेस

2 फरवरी 2018

Increased worry of girl students due to non-commencement of M.Com
Siddharthnagar

एमकॉम शुरू न होने से छात्राओं की बढ़ी चिंता

2 फरवरी 2018

report filed against girlfriend and four others in the suicide of contractor
Lucknow

ठेकेदार की मौत पर गर्लफ्रेंड समेत चार के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, साजिश कर की हत्या

2 फरवरी 2018

आयुक्त की टीम ने पकड़ा फर्जी मेडिकल स्टोर, एफआईआर
Raebareli

आयुक्त की टीम ने पकड़ा फर्जी मेडिकल स्टोर, एफआईआर

2 फरवरी 2018

चेकिंग अभियान चलाया गया
Shamli

चेकिंग अभियान चलाया गया

2 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

यूपी पुलिस का 'स्वच्छता अभियान' जारी, पुलिस ने मारी गोली लेकिन यमराज ने दिया धोखा

सहारनपुर पुलिस के हाथ बड़ी सफलता लगी है। सहारनपुर पुलिस ने गंगोह इलाके में एक मुठभेड़ के बाद पंद्रह हजार के दो इनामी बदमाशों को गिऱफ्तार किया है। इस मुठभेड़ में एक पुलिस कर्मी भी गोली लगने की वजह से घायल हुआ है।

1 फरवरी 2018

To avoid violence in protest of Padmavat, police is on high alert 3:02

‘पद्मावत’ के विरोध की चिंगारी बनी आग, इन तीन जगहों पर हुआ ये

25 जनवरी 2018

AGITATION AGAINST RELEASING OF FILM PADMAWAT IN FULL MODE IN VARIOUS CITIES OF UTTAR PRADESH 4:17

VIDEO: ‘पद्मावत’ पर बैन को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की सख्ती का असर दिख रहा है!

23 जनवरी 2018

Four goons arrested in encounter in saharanpur 0:56

सहारनपुर में मुठभेड़ के दौरान पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े इनामी बदमाश

19 जनवरी 2018

VIDEO: INHUMAN FACE OF DIAL 100 POLICE IN SAHARANPUR OF UTTAR PRADESH 3:20

VIDEO: सहारनपुर में पुलिस बनी ‘यमराज’!

19 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Now there is a demand for law on multi marriage
Saharanpur

अब बहु विवाह पर कानून बनाने की मांग उठी

15 जनवरी 2018

No bike found, wife given three divorce
Saharanpur

बाइक नही मिली तो पत्नी दे दिया तीन तलाक

20 दिसंबर 2017

triple talaq in fifty days
Kanpur

15 दिन में मायके वापस, 50 दिन में तलाक

23 अगस्त 2017

not to say anything without reading the verdict of Supreme Court on triple talaq
Kanpur

फैसला पढ़े बिना कुछ कहना नहीं चाहते शहर काजी

23 अगस्त 2017

Three divorces do not tolerate government interference: Bukhari
Aligarh

तीन तलाक में सरकारी दखलंदाजी बर्दाश्त नहीं : बुखारी

8 मई 2017

Fourth husband in seven years Then the triple divorces
India News

सात साल में चौथा पति, फिर तीन तलाक की नौबत

30 अप्रैल 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.