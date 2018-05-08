शहर चुनें

सीपीएम कार्यकर्ताओं ने एडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 08 May 2018 11:45 PM IST
सीपीएम कार्यकर्ताओं ने एडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया
सहारनपुर। बिजली की दरों में की गई बढ़ोतरी को वापस लेने सहित अन्य मांगों का लेकर भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी मार्क्सवादी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंगलवार को अपर जिलाधिकारी प्रशासन एसके दूबे को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा।
मंगलवार को सौंपे गए ज्ञापन में सीपीएम ने बिजली की दरों में की गई वृद्धि को वापस लेने और इसके निजीकरण करने की प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाने की मांग की गई। उन्होंने कहा कि डीजल और पेट्रोल के दामों में लगातार हो रही बढ़ोत्तरी पर रोक लगाते हुए इसको जीएसटी के दायर में लाया जाए। ज्ञापन में उन्होंने भीम आर्मी के संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर, शब्बीरपुर के प्रधान शिवकुमार और सोनू पर लगाई गई रासुका हटाने, बकाया गन्ना मूल्य का तत्काल भुगतान कराने और प्रदेश में बढ़ती सांप्रदायिक एवं महिला उत्पीड़न की घटनाओं पर रोक लगाने सहित अन्य मांग की। जिला मंत्री राव दाउद खां, नवनीत सिंह, सुरेंद्र कुमार, अजय कुमार, राव आरिफ, सुलेमान, मसरूर, मंसूर, सनव्वर, नसीर, इमरान सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

दुकान में लगी ऐसी भीषण आग कि तबाह हो गया सब

सहारनपुर की गंगोह कोतवाली के पास एक परचून की दुकान में आग लग गई। जिससे पास की दुकानों को भी भारी नुकसान हुआ। स्थानीय लोगों ने देर से पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड को लेकर रोष प्रकट किया। हालांकि आग की वजह अभी साफ नहीं है।

8 मई 2018

रोडवेड बस में आग 1:42

रोडवेज बस के गियर बॉक्स में लगी आग, हड़कंप

24 अप्रैल 2018

विनय रतन 0:51

भीम आर्मी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ने इस अंदाज में किया आत्मसमर्पण

24 अप्रैल 2018

आत्महत्या 3:12

ये वीडियो बनाने के बाद महिला ने कर ली आत्महत्या

23 अप्रैल 2018

हाईटेंशन लाइन 1:35

खेत में गिर गई हाईटेंशन लाइन, बड़ा हादसा होते-होते टला

19 अप्रैल 2018

