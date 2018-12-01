शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   डीपीएस को हरा रेनबो स्कूल बना विजेता

डीपीएस को हरा रेनबो स्कूल बना विजेता

1 Dec 2018
ख़बर सुनें
डीपीएस को हरा रेनबो स्कूल बना विजेता
सहारनपुर। भूतेश्वर इंटर कॉलेज मैदान पर खेली गई क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल शुक्रवार को डीपीएस और रेनबो स्कूल के बीच हुआ। इसमें रेनबो की टीम छह विकेट से मैच जीतकर विजेता बनी।
टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी डीपीएस की टीम ने निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 137 रन बनाए। इनमें गर्व ने 46, इशान ने 19 रन का योगदान दिया। रेनबो की ओर से इराज पंडित ने चार और अमान रहमान ने तीन विकेट लिए। 138 लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी रेनबो स्कूल की टीम ने चार विकेट गवाकर जीत हासिल कर ली। रेनबो की ओर से सागर ने 50 और अमान ने 46 रन बनाए। मैन ऑफ द मैन अमान को चुना गया। अंपायर की भूमिका नदीम और सचिन ने निभाई। विजेता टीम को ट्रॉफी प्रदान की गई। इस मौके पर राजीव गोयल, फिरोज खान, संजय शर्मा, सोमित चौधरी, सचिन चौधरी आदि मौजूद रहे।

कोर्ट का फैसला
Meerut

अदालत ने चार आरोपियों को सुनाई 7 साल की सजा, पुलिस पर किया था हमला

पुलिस टीम पर फायरिंग करने के तीन वर्ष पुराने मामले में अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश डॉ. राकेश कुमार नैन ने शुक्रवार को सुनवाई करते हुए चार आरोपियों को सात वर्ष के कठोर कारावास व पांच हजार रुपये अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई है।

30 नवंबर 2018

टीकाकरण से बच्चों की तबीयत बिगड़ी
Meerut

मेरठ में टीकाकरण से बिगड़ी तीन बच्चों की तबीयत, मचा हड़कंप

30 नवंबर 2018

जिले में हर साल बढ़ रहे एचआईवी पॉजिटिव मरीज
Saharanpur

जिले में हर साल बढ़ रहे एचआईवी पॉजिटिव मरीज

1 दिसंबर 2018

कारोबारी के खाते से एक लाख रुपये निकाले
Saharanpur

कारोबारी के खाते से एक लाख रुपये निकाले

1 दिसंबर 2018

बीजेपी सांसद राजेंद्र अग्रवाल
Meerut

बीजेपी सांसद राजेंद्र अग्रवाल बोले- भगवान राम के सेवक 'हनुमान जी' थे वनवासी

30 नवंबर 2018

पत्नी ने बांधे हाथ और प्रेमी ने नहर में फेंक दिया
Saharanpur

पत्नी ने बांधे हाथ और प्रेमी ने नहर में फेंक दिया

1 दिसंबर 2018

फिंगर प्रिंट लेते एलआईयू टीम के सदस्य
Meerut

रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों की तलाश में मेरठ पहुंची एलआईयू टीम, 4 लोगों के लिए फिंगर प्रिंट

30 नवंबर 2018

पापुलर व्यापारियों से साढ़े आठ लाख रुपये लूटे
Saharanpur

पापुलर व्यापारियों से साढ़े आठ लाख रुपये लूटे

1 दिसंबर 2018

अधिकारियों ने किया दया शुगर मिल का निरीक्षण
Saharanpur

अधिकारियों ने किया दया शुगर मिल का निरीक्षण

1 दिसंबर 2018

सड़क दुर्घटना में चौकीदार की मौत
Saharanpur

सड़क दुर्घटना में चौकीदार की मौत

1 दिसंबर 2018

