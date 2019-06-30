शहर चुनें

मस्जिद बनवाने की मांग

मस्जिद बनवाने की मांग

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 12:28 AM IST
अस्पताल परिसर में मस्जिद बनवाने की मांग
रामपुर मनिहारान। मुख्यमंत्री को भेजे गए पत्र में नगर निवासी समाज सेवी महबूब अहमद सैफी ने कहा कि सहारनपुर एसबीडी अस्पताल के पास एक मस्जिद का निर्माण कराया जाए जिससे अस्पताल आने वाले मुस्लिम लोग सही समय पर नमाज अदा कर सकें। अस्पताल के आसपास कोई मस्जिद नहीं है। अस्पताल में आने वाले मुस्लिम लोगों को नमाज पढ़ने के लिए दूर दराज जाना पड़ता है। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि अस्पताल के आस पास सरकार मस्जिद का निर्माण स्वयं करती है तो इसका एक अच्छा संदेश जाएगा।

विज्ञापन
