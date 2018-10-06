शहर चुनें

Rampur

ट्रेन से गिरकर टांडा के बीटीसी छात्र की मौत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ रामपुर Updated Sat, 06 Oct 2018 01:11 AM IST
छात्र नदीम का फाइल फोटो
छात्र नदीम का फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें

टांडा स्थानीय कस्बा निवासी एक युवक की ट्रेन से गिरकर मौत हो गई। वह बिजनौर के चांदपुर में बीटीसी का छात्र था।  नगर के पुराना बाजार निवासी 24 वर्षीय नदीम बिजनौर के एक कॉलेज से बीटीसी की पढ़ाई कर रहा था।उसने रहने के लिए कमरा बिजनौर के चांदपुर में कमरा लिया था।

शुक्रवार को कॉलेज से पढ़ाई के बाद अपने कमरे पर आने के लिए ट्रेन से चांदपुर आ रहा था। ट्रेन से आते समय चांदपुर के पास वह ट्रेन से गिर गया। जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हुई घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची चांदपुर पुलिस ने छात्र की तलाशी ली। छात्र की जेब से आईडी तथा मोबाइल फोन से छात्र के परिजनों को घटना की सूचना दी।

परिजनों को घटना की मिली सूचना के बाद घर में कोहराम मच गया तथा परिजन सूचना के बाद परिजन भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। उधर पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। छात्र की मौत से परिजनों में कोहराम मचा     रहा। वहीं पास पड़ोस के लोग मौके पर पहुंचकर परिजनों सो ढांढस बंधाते रहे।

btc student died in train accident
विज्ञापन
रामपुर में बृहस्पतिवार को बी अम्मा गेट पर मौन धरने के बाद पत्रकारों से बात करते पूर्व मंत्री आजम खां।
Rampur

पूर्व मंत्री आजम खां नेे बी अम्मा गेट पर दिया मौन धरना 

 दो अक्तूबर को गांधी समाधि पर मौन धरना के बाद पूर्व मंत्री आजम खां ने बृहस्पतिवार को बी अम्मा गेट पर मौन धरना दिया। विधायक अब्दुल्ला आजम और पार्टी के चुनिंदा नेताओं के साथ वह लगभग एक घंटे तक धूप में ख़ड़े रहे।

5 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
रामपुर में विकास भवन में बैठक लेते डीएम महेंद्र बहादुर सिंह।
Rampur

रामपुर में सीएनजी से दौड़ेंगे आॅटो और टेंपो   

5 अक्टूबर 2018

युवक की मौत पर विलाप करतीं महिलाएं।
Rampur

हादसे में युवक की मौत, दो गंभीर घायल    

5 अक्टूबर 2018

बी अम्मा गेट पर बैठे पूर्व मंत्री आजम खां। - अमर उजाला
Rampur

बी अम्मा गेट पर नाम को लेकर गरमाई सियासत

4 अक्टूबर 2018

उर्दू गेट को हटाने की मांग, सीएम को भेजा पत्र
Rampur

उर्दू गेट को हटाने की मांग, सीएम को भेजा पत्र

5 अक्टूबर 2018

रामपुर में मंगलवार को गांधी समाधि पर मौन धरना देते आजम खां और अन्य सपाई। - अमर उजाला
Rampur

गांधी समाधि पर आजम का धरना

2 अक्टूबर 2018

बिलासपुर में आग लगने के बाद रेत में सिलिंडर दबाता युवक।
Rampur

सिलिंडर में आग लगने से हड़कंप

5 अक्टूबर 2018

ट्रक से टूटी डाल की चपेट में आने से घायल युवक की मौत
Rampur

ट्रक से टूटी डाल की चपेट में आने से घायल युवक की मौत

5 अक्टूबर 2018

आज लखनऊ रवाना होंगे आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता
Rampur

आज लखनऊ रवाना होंगे आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता

1 अक्टूबर 2018

रामपुर में मंगलवार को गांधी जयंती के मौके पर गांधी समाधि पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम के दौरान एसपी शिवहरि मीना सड़क पर गिरे तिरंगे पर से गुजर गए।
Rampur

कप्तान ने देखा नहीं, िसपाही ने रोका नहीं

3 अक्टूबर 2018

VIDEO: रामपुर पहुंचे अमर सिंह ने आजम खां को दी खुली चुनौती!

अमर सिंह गुरुवार को अपने वादे के मुताबिक यूपी के रामपुर पहुंचे और वहां प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर समाजवादी नेता आजम खां को हिंदुत्व का पाठ पढ़ाया। अमर सिंह ने कहा कि आजम खां ने पूरे हिन्दू समाज का अपमान किया है। सरकार को आजम खां पर कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए।

30 अगस्त 2018

अमर सिंह 0:51

VIDEO: रामपुर में अमर सिंह की प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में हंगामा

30 अगस्त 2018

आजम खान 1:01

VIDEO: अटल जी की अस्थि कलश यात्रा पर आजम खान ने जताई मरने की इच्छा

26 अगस्त 2018

सांप 3:01

सांपों का रखवाला है रामनगर का ये परिवार

6 जुलाई 2018

आजम 3:07

कैराना उपचुनाव परिणाम के बाद बीजेपी पर बरसे आजम, पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना

1 जून 2018

शिक्षकों का सम्मान छात्रों को ले जाता है उन्नति की ओर
Rampur

शिक्षकों का सम्मान छात्रों को ले जाता है उन्नति की ओर

5 अक्टूबर 2018

खजुरिया में सराफ के साथ हुई लूट का खुलासा करते एसपी शिवहरि मीना।
Rampur

कारोबार की रंजिश में हुई थी सराफ से लूट

4 अक्टूबर 2018

पंचायती राज सफाई कर्मियों ने सौंपा ज्ञापन
Rampur

पंचायती राज सफाई कर्मियों ने सौंपा ज्ञापन

5 अक्टूबर 2018

car coolied with road bus
Rampur

हाईवे पर कार से टकराई रोडवेज बस 

4 अक्टूबर 2018

दीक्षांत समारोह के साथ छात्रों को दिए उन्नति के टिप्स
Rampur

दीक्षांत समारोह के साथ छात्रों को दिए उन्नति के टिप्स

5 अक्टूबर 2018

मसवासी सुल्तानपुर पट्टी मार्ग पर खनन के भारी वाहन गुजरने पर युवाओं का हंगामा
Rampur

मसवासी सुल्तानपुर पट्टी मार्ग पर खनन के भारी वाहन गुजरने पर युवाओं का हंगामा

5 अक्टूबर 2018

