Rampur News

आजम के घर आयकर छापा: भाजपा विधायक ने सीबीडीटी से की थी भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत, तीन साल बाद एक्शन में विभाग

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, रामपुर Published by: विमल शर्मा Updated Thu, 14 Sep 2023 12:30 PM IST
सार

आजम खां और जौहर ट्रस्ट के खिलाफ भाजपा विधायक आकाश सक्सेना ने शिकायत की थी। उन्होंने सपा नेता पर आय से अधिक संपत्ति अर्जित करने के आरोप लगाए थे। इससे पहले भी सपा नेता और उनके करीबियों से इस मामले में पूछताछ हो चुकी है। 

रामपुर में सपा नेता आजम खां के घर पर आयकर विभाग का छापा - फोटो : संवाद

विस्तार
आयकर विभाग ने भाजपा विधायक आकाश सक्सेना की जौहर ट्रस्ट पर भ्रष्टाचार और आजम खां पर आय से अधिक संपत्ति अर्जित करने की शिकायत के तीन साल बाद एक्शन लिया है। सत्ता परिवर्तन के बाद से ही शहर विधायक आकाश सक्सेना के निशाने पर सपा के वरिष्ठ नेता आजम खां रहे हैं।

रामपुर में आजम खां के घर आयकर का छापा - फोटो : संवाद
उन्होंने उनकी कानूनी तौर पर घेराबंदी ऐसी की है जिसके चलते सपा नेता आजम खां की मुश्किलें अभी तक कम नहीं हुई है। आजम खां के धुर विरोधी माने जाने वाले भाजपा विधायक ने 16 मार्च 2021 को केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री के माध्यम से केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड (सीबीडीटी) से जौहर ट्रस्ट की शिकायत की थी।

रामपुर में आजम खां के घर आयकर का छापा - फोटो : संवाद
जिसमें उन्होंने आरोप लगाया था कि सपा नेता ने लोगों को डरा धमकाकर अकूत संपत्ति हासिल की और उससे जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी बनाई। जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी दान करने वाले कुछ लोग ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने 60 करोड़ रुपये तक का दान दिया,लेकिन वे लोग आयकर नहीं भरते। उनका आरोप है कि तीन हजार करोड़ रुपये इस यूनिवर्सिटी में लगाए गए हैं। उन्होंने जौहर ट्रस्ट पर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप लगाए हैं। उन्होंने इस मामले की जांच कराकर कार्रवाई की मांग की थी। इस शिकायत को अब वित्त मंत्रालय के माध्यम से आयकर विभाग ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। विभाग की टीमों ने इस दौरान छापेमारी की।

रामपुर में आजम खां के घर आयकर का छापा - फोटो : संवाद

ईडी और एसआईटी के निशाने पर भी आ चुके हैं आजम खां

सपा के वरिष्ठ नेता आजम खां ईडी और एसआईटी के निशाने पर भी आ चुके हैं। जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी के मामले में ईडी सपा नेता से पूछताछ भी कर चुकी है। साथ ही रामपुर पहुंचकर दस्तावेजों को खंगाला था। भाजपा विधायक आकाश सक्सेना ने जौहर ट्रस्ट द्वारा गड़बड़ियों की शिकायत प्रवर्तन निदेशालय और शासन से की थी। शासन ने जहां एक ओर एसआईटी गठित की थी, वहीं दूसरी ओर ईडी ने भी उनकी शिकायत को गंभीरता से लिया था।

रामपुर में आजम खां के घर आयकर का छापा - फोटो : संवाद
दोनों ही जांच एजेंसियों ने दो साल पहले रामपुर पहुंचकर अपनी जांच पड़ताल की थी। एसआईटी की टीम ने जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी से लेकर अन्य ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की थी। साथ ही इस मामले में कई दफा जांच पड़ताल की थी। एसआईटी ने अपनी जांच रिपोर्ट शासन को भी सौंपी थी। इसके अलावा ईडी की टीम ने लखनऊ में केस दर्ज करते हुए सपा नेता आजम खां को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया था। उनके साथ ही आजम खां के बेटे अब्दुल्ला आजम से भी ईडी पूछताछ कर चुकी है। ईडी की ओर जांच अभी जारी है।

रामपुर में आजम खां के घर आयकर का छापा - फोटो : संवाद

आजम खां पर जुल्म हो रहा है, उनको जीने नहीं दिया जा रहा : डॉ.बर्क

आजम खां के ठिकानों पर आयकर टीमों की छापेमारी पर संभल से सपा सांसद डाॅ. शफीकुर्रहमान बर्क ने नाराजगी जताई है। कहा है कि आजम खां का शोषण किया जा रहा है, उन पर जुल्म हो रहा है। उनको जीने नहीं दिया जा रहा है। हर किसी को जीने का अधिकार है।

सांसद डाॅ. बर्क ने मीडिया से बातचीत की। कहा कि रामपुर में आजम खां के ठिकानों पर आयकर की छापेमारी साजिश है। उनका शोषण किया जा रहा है। आगे कहा कि यह जुल्म हो रहा है। इंसानियत के खिलाफ जाकर कार्रवाई हो रही है। सांसद ने अपील करते हुए कहा कि सरकार आजम खां के मसले पर गौर करे।

अगर कहीं कोई गलती हुई है तो कानूनी तौर पर कार्रवाई की जाए लेकिन इस तरह का शोषण नहीं करना चाहिए। सांसद ने आगे कहा कि समाजवादी पार्टी को कमजोर करना चाहते हैं। चुनाव आ रहा है। इसलिए सरकार कार्रवाई कर रही है।

समाजवादी पार्टी किसी भी तरह कमजोर नहीं होगी। सरकार जो जुल्म कर रही है। इसका नतीजा लोकसभा चुनाव में सरकार को देखने को मिलेगा। रोजगार और महंगाई पर सरकार काम नहीं कर रही। चुनाव को लेकर साजिश रच रही है।
