अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pilibhit ›   Ground plays important role in development of player

खिलाड़ियों के निखार में ग्राउंड का योगदान अहम

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,पीलीभीत Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 07:23 PM IST
Ground plays important role in development of player
टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी मोहम्मद समी के कोच बदरूद्दीन सिद्दीकी का मानना है कि खिलाड़ियों के निखार में ग्राउंड का अहम योगदान हैं। क्रिकेट के बढ़ते स्कोप को देखते हुए युवा तेजी से इस ओर रुख कर रहे हैं लेकिन बेहतर मैदान और कोच न होने से उन्हें सही दिशा नहीं मिल पा रही है। 
राज्य स्तरीय क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में मुरादाबाद की टीम के साथ पहुंचे कोच बदरूद्दीन ने अमर उजाला से बातचीत में कहा एक समय था जब युवा घर वालों से छिपकर क्रिकेट खेलते थे लेकिन आज इसके बढ़ते क्रेज के कारण ही लोग अपने बच्चों को न सिर्फ प्रोत्साहित कर रहे हैं उन्हें आगे बढ़ाने को सहयोग भी कर रहे हैं।
उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी टीम के मोहम्मद समी के अलावा कई खिलाड़ी रणजी एवं आईपीएल एवं अन्य खेल रहे हैं। इसमें अंडर-19 विश्वकप खेलने वाले शिवा सिंह, कृतिज्ञ, दानिश मिर्जा आदि हैं। युवाओं को इस क्षेत्र में कैरियर बनाने के बाबत उन्होंने कहा कि कंपटीशन काफी कठिन है कड़ी मेहनत और अभ्यास के साथ खेल में गुणवत्ता होनी जरूरी है।
इसके लिए 10 साल की आयु से ही इसका अभ्यास शुरू करने को वह बेहतर मानते हैं। स्थानीय स्तर पर चल रहे राज्य स्तरीय क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट की उन्होंने मुक्त कंठ से प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा पीलीभीत जैसे जिले में इस तरह की स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता काबिले तारीफ है। गत तीन वर्ष से यहां अपनी टीम भेज रहे हैं। ऐसे आयोजन से खिलाड़ियों को आगे बढ़ने का मौका मिलने के साथ ही मनोबल भी ऊंचा होता है। 
cricket mohd sami pilibhit news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Fans trolled Bandagi Kalra After posting such type of pic
Television

Bigg Boss से सुर्खियों में आईं बंदगी ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हॉट PHOTO, फैंस बोले- गंदी चुड़ैल

6 फरवरी 2018

Kushal Tandon slams his female fan for slitting her wrist for him
Television

इस एक्टर के लिए महिला फैन ने पार की दीवानगी की सारी हदें, काटी हाथ की नस

6 फरवरी 2018

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant commented on Virat Kohli picture
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने विराट की फोटो पर किया अश्लील कमेंट, अनुष्का हो जाएगी आग बबूला

6 फरवरी 2018

5 weird look of Anuskha Sharma from her movies
Bollywood

WIFE अनुष्का के ऐसे 5 लुक जिसे देखते ही खुद विराट कोहली भी डर सकते हैं

6 फरवरी 2018

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi posts mirror selfie with unbuttons shorts
Television

मंदना करीमी ने जींस की बटन खोलकर पोस्ट की फोटो, लोगों ने किए भद्दे-भद्दे कमेंट्स

6 फरवरी 2018

five controversial film of bollywood
Bollywood

अब 'झांसी की रानी' विवादों में, जानिए 5 ऐसी फिल्में जिनपर हो चुका है विरोध

6 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar upcoming film gold teaser dialogue
Bollywood

'आई प्रॉमिस, देश के सामने गोल्ड रख देंगे', GOLD के टीजर में है ऐसे 4 दमदार डायलॉग्स

6 फरवरी 2018

katrina kaif sister isabelle will do her debut with sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

कटरीना के बाद अब उनकी बहन पर सलमान खान की नजर, इस लड़के के साथ करने जा रहे लॉन्च

6 फरवरी 2018

meet the girl salman khan referring to in his tweet
Bollywood

2 घंटे में खुला सलमान खान के ट्वीट का सीक्रेट, सामने आई लड़की और पीछे की वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan is not getting married, know truth behind his twitter post
Bollywood

सलमान के ट्वीट 'मुझे लड़की मिल गई है' की सच्‍चाई से उठा राज, कौन है वो लड़की?

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

uttar pradesh cabinet meeting today
Lucknow

यूपी कैबिनेट बैठक जारी, खादी सहित कई नीतियों को मिल सकती है मंजूरी

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में लखनऊ के लोकभवन में कैबिनेट बैठक जारी है। जिसमें खादी ग्रामोद्योग नीति सहित कई विभागों की नई नीतियों को मंजूरी दी जा सकती है।

6 फरवरी 2018

Samajwadi party prevailing guide line
Varanasi

सपा की गाइड लाइन जारी, ऐसे नेताओं को नहीं मिलेगा लोकसभा का टिकट

6 फरवरी 2018

Selfie crazy youth in Koriya district chhattisgarh seriously burned
Chhattisgarh

लग गए 11000 वोल्ट सेल्फी के पागलपन में...

6 फरवरी 2018

DM seek authorities to make team for bringing children to school
Budaun

‘टीम बनाएं जो बच्चों को स्कूल लेकर आए’

6 फरवरी 2018

chandan's family members met cm yogi
Lucknow

सीएम योगी से मिलीं चंदन की बहन और मौसी, मांगा शहीद का दर्जा

6 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan BJP president said the next election will be fought under the leadership of CM Raje
Jaipur

खुद पर लटकी है तलवार, भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने दिया ये सियासी बयान

6 फरवरी 2018

Tanveer Haider Usmani appointed as chairman of UP Minorities commission

पूर्व एमएलसी तनवीर हैदर उस्मानी बने यूपी अल्पसंख्यक आयोग के अध्यक्ष, आठ सदस्य भी नामित

6 फरवरी 2018

for women passengers provide sanitary pad in agra cantt railway station
Agra

महिलाओं के लिए गुड न्यूज, अब उन्हें रेलवे स्टेशन पर मुफ्त मिलेगी ये सुविधा

6 फरवरी 2018

UP board exam: try to rob the examination paper, principal accused of assault
Meerut

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा: पेपर लूटने की कोशिश, प्रधानाचार्य से मारपीट का आरोप, तीन दबोचे

6 फरवरी 2018

thousand of farmers leave farming, became labourer
Dehradun

तंग आए हजारों क‌‌िसानों ने छोड़ी खेती, बने मनरेगा मजदूर

6 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

बाघिन के सिर पर चढ़कर खेलते रहे पिल्ले, गांव वालों के उड़े होश

पीलीभीत के एक गांव में बाघिन घुस गई लेकिन फिर जो हुआ आप उसे जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे। दरअसल, यहां बाघिन के साथ चार पिल्लों ने खूब मस्ती की और बाघिन ने उन्हें कोई नुक्सान नहीं पहुंचाया। बाद में वन विभाग की टीम ने बाघिन को रेस्क्यू किया।

6 फरवरी 2018

PILIBHIT POLICE ARRESTS VEHICLE THIEVES 1:40

पीलीभीत पुलिस को हाथ लगी बड़ी सफलता, धर दबोचा ये शातिर गैंग

11 दिसंबर 2017

BAREILLY GOOF UP 400 SHOWN DEAD IN VOTER LIST 1:52

बरेली में 400 जिंदा लोगों को वोटर लिस्ट में मृत दिखाया, हंगामा

29 नवंबर 2017

CLASH BETWEEN LAWYER AND ELECTRICITY DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEE IN PILIBHIT 1:36

VIDEO: वकीलों ने इसलिए जमकर धोया बिजली कर्मचारियों को

23 नवंबर 2017

LAKHIMPUR KHIRI DHAAN KENDRA DISTRICT MAGISTRATE 3:35

डीएम की भी नहीं सुनते यहां के धान केंद्र के कर्मचारी, नहीं खरीदा किसान का धान

23 नवंबर 2017

Recommended

Cricketer celebrates victory of under 19
Shahjahanpur

अंडर-19 क्रिकेट में चैंपियन बनने पर झूमे खिलाड़ी

3 फरवरी 2018

Bhainsudi team captures trophy
Bageshwar

भैंसूड़ी की टीम ने कब्जाई ट्रॉफी

27 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan denied 5 year agreement with WestIndies for T20 series
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज के साथ पाकिस्तान टीम नहीं करेगी 5 साल का सौदा, यह है वजह

27 जनवरी 2018

rajeev shukla statement on ipl match timings issue
Cricket News

IPL 2018: मैच टाइमिंग को लेकर राजीव शुक्ला ने दिया बड़ा बयान, विदेशी खिलाड़ियों की भी बढ़ाई सिरदर्दी

27 जनवरी 2018

Tamchuraj captured the title
Kushinagar

तमकुहीराज ने किया खिताब पर कब्जा

25 जनवरी 2018

mp singh cricket pratiyogita
Meerut

एमपी सिंह क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता 18 से 

17 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.