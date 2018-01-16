Download App
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pilibhit ›   शराब पीने से मना करने पर रात्रि मे चौकीदार को किया घायल।

शराब पीने से मना करने पर रात्रि मे चौकीदार को किया घायल।

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 01:13 AM IST
खेकड़ा (बागपत)। रविवार की रात्रि में बीआरसी परिसर में शराब पीने से मना करने पर तीन युवकों ने चौकीदार को मारपीट कर घायल किया। नगर में रेलवे स्टेशन के सामने स्थित बीआरसी केंद्र परिसर में स्थित प्राथमिक एवं उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय की देख रेख के लिए रात्रि में चौकीदार पूरन सिंह पुत्र श्रीचंद की ड्यूटी रहती है। रविवार की रात्रि में जब वह चौकीदारी कर रहा था। तभी करीब दस बजे तीन युवक चहारदीवारी तोड़कर शराब लेकर पहुंचे और शराब पीने लगे। चौकीदार पूरन सिंह ने विरोध किया तीनों युवकों ने चौकीदार पूरन सिंह के साथ मारपीट कर दी और भाग गए। फोन से सूचना देने पर घायल चौकीदार को परिजन घर ले गए। चौकीदार ने सोमवार सुबह थाने में घटना के बारे में तहरीर दी।

