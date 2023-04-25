Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar News ›   UP Board 10th 12th Result: Teacher daughter Avika Kaushik has topped district in high school in Muzaffarnagar

UP Board 10th Result: पिता हैं शिक्षक, बेटी ने रचा इतिहास, रिपोर्ट कार्ड देख परिजन भी गदगद

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मुजफ्फरनगर Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Tue, 25 Apr 2023 07:24 PM IST
सार

UP Board 10th Result 2023 : मुजफ्फरनगर में शिक्षक की बेटी ने जिला टॉप कर इतिहास रच दिया है। बेटी का रिपोर्ट कार्ड देखकर पूरा परिवार गदगद है।

UP Board 10th 12th Result: Teacher daughter Avika Kaushik has topped district in high school in Muzaffarnagar
अविका कौशिक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

मुजफ्फरनगर में हाईस्कूल में जिला टॉप करने वाली छात्रा अविका कौशिक ने बिना कोचिंग के सफलता हासिल की। स्कूल और घर पर ही रहकर नियमित पढ़ाई की। कड़ी मेहनत से कामयाबी हासिल करने वाली अविका का सपना आईएएस बनने का है।



नई मंडी स्थित भागवंती सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर इंटर कॉलेज की छात्रा अविका कौशिक ने 575 यानी 95.83 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल किए। कामयाबी से परिवार में जश्न का माहौल है। शहर के रुड़की रोड स्थित आनंदपुरी में निवासी अविका के पिता संजय कुमार पुरकाजी क्षेत्र के प्राथमिक विद्यालय मांडला में शिक्षक हैं, जबकि माता गृहणी हैं।


ताऊ प्रदीप कौशिक व्यापारी हैं। मूल रूप से परिवार बरला गांव का रहने वाला है। अविका ने कामयाबी का श्रेय परिवार और शिक्षकों को दिया। होनहार ने बिना कोचिंग के पढ़ाई करते हुए कामयाबी हासिल की है। बताया कि उसने रोजाना सात से आठ घंटे पढ़ाई की।

पढ़ाई के दौरान एकाग्रता जरूरी है। विषय को समझने की जरूरत होती है। विषय से भटकने के बजाय उसे ध्यान लगाकर समझना चाहिए। उसने कभी किसी विषय की कोचिंग नहीं की, बल्कि सेल्फ स्टडी से कामयाबी हासिल की।

यह यह अविका का स्कोर कार्ड
विषय                  अंक
हिंदी                   97
अंग्रेजी               95
गणित               100
विज्ञान               97
सामाजिक विज्ञान  97
कला               89

कला में उम्मीद से कम मिले अंक
पहले पायदान पर रही अविका को कला विषय में सिर्फ 89 अंक मिले। पिता का कहना है कि बेटी के रिजल्ट से पूरी तरह संतुष्ट है। कला में और अधिक अच्छे अंक आ सकते थे। बिना कोचिंग के ही बिटिया ने बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल की है।

