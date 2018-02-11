अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   शराब के साथ तीन पकड़े

शराब के साथ तीन पकड़े

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:16 PM IST
रतनपुरी। रतनपुरी थानाध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र कुमार कसाना ने बताया कि मुखबिर की सूचना पर पुलिस ने छापा मारकर गांव रतनपुरी निवासी सोनू और कविंद्र को 5-5 लीटर कच्ची शराब के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। दोनों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर जेल भेजा है। इसके अलावा गांव समौली निवासी प्रदीप पुत्र जगत सिंह को 30 पव्वे अवैध अंग्रेजी शराब के साथ पकड़ा। पुलिस ने आरोपी के विरुद्ध मुकदमा पंजीकृत कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone shared cute picture with dog
Bollywood

रणवीर को छोड़ ये किसे KISS करने की कोशिश कर रहीं दीपिका, यूजर्स बोले-काश! ये हम होते

11 फरवरी 2018

Bhumi Pednekar will represent Indian Cinema along with Karan at Berlin international Film Festival
Bollywood

'टॉयलेट...' में अक्षय की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी को मिली गुडन्यूज, बर्लिन से मिला बड़ा न्यौता

11 फरवरी 2018

primary school dress cost 49 thousand
Weird Stories

यूनिफॉर्म को लेकर चर्चा में आया स्कूल, कीमत जानकर दंग रह गए मां-बाप

11 फरवरी 2018

international space station astronauts played badminton
World of Wonders

... जब अंतरिक्ष में खेला गया 3 देशों का बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट, VIRAL हो गया VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

woman from california bought lettuce 3 inch lizard
Weird Stories

सलाद से निकला कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही महिला के होश उड़े और भागी अस्पताल, देखें VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Bandgi Kalra will back on Tv with Rakhi Sawant
Television

वैलेंटाइन डे से पहले ही पुनीश को अकेला छोड़ राखी सावंत की टीम में शामिल हुई बंदगी

11 फरवरी 2018

woman dumped by husband after paralysis
Weird Stories

लकवा मारने के कारण तनहा छोड़ गया पति, फिर हुआ ऐसा चमत्कार

11 फरवरी 2018

Horrable discovery of Rafters in Arctic Ocean
Amazing Animals

पानी के नीचे इस भयानक चीज को देखकर बुरी तरह कांप गए राफ्टर, यूं गया ध्यान

11 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh hike his price now charged 11 crore rupees per film
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में रणवीर, शाहिद से ज्यादा वसूली थी दीपिका ने फीस, अब 'खिलजी' भी हुए महंगे

11 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan mehr tarar reaction
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' हुई बैन तो भड़की पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार, पाक सेंसर बोर्ड को दिया करारा जवाब

11 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

The truth of the conflicts that came out in the CCTV footage
Udham Singh Nagar

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में सामने आया बखेड़े का सच

आवास विकास क्षेत्र में बच्चों के बीच हुए झगड़े से हुए बखेड़े के मामले में नया मोड़ आ गया है। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल के आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी की फुटेज खंगाली तो पुलिस चौकी में हंगामा खड़ा करने वाले ही हमलावर निकले।

12 फरवरी 2018

दो पक्षों में मारपीट, एक घायल
Udham Singh Nagar

दो पक्षों में मारपीट, एक घायल

12 फरवरी 2018

सीएमओ को तीन दिन में झोलाछाप पर कार्रवाई करने क ा आदेश
Raebareli

सीएमओ को तीन दिन में झोलाछाप पर कार्रवाई करने क ा आदेश

12 फरवरी 2018

Rape with the teenager who had gone broke the sugarcane
Kushinagar

गन्ना तोड़ने गई किशोरी के साथ दुष्कर्म

11 फरवरी 2018

कार में लगी झ़ाडू तो सफाईकर्मी को पीटा
Udham Singh Nagar

कार में लगी झ़ाडू तो सफाईकर्मी को पीटा

12 फरवरी 2018

सत्यापन नहीं कराने पर छह का चालान
Udham Singh Nagar

सत्यापन नहीं कराने पर छह का चालान

12 फरवरी 2018

रविवार को बैंक खुलवाकर कर्मियों से हुई पूछताछ
Udham Singh Nagar

रविवार को बैंक खुलवाकर कर्मियों से हुई पूछताछ

12 फरवरी 2018

Rainbow pills on young man in gambling controversy
Pratapgarh

जुए के विवाद में युवक पर बरसाईं गोलियां

11 फरवरी 2018

गोवंश की तस्करी के मामले दो और आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Kurukshetra

गोवंश की तस्करी के मामले दो और आरोपी गिरफ्तार

12 फरवरी 2018

गांव झांसा में छात्रा व छात्र की मौत का मामला
Kurukshetra

गांव झांसा में छात्रा व छात्र की मौत का मामला

12 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

पति के ही 5 दोस्तों ने महिला के साथ किया गैंगरेप

मुजफ्फनगर में एक ऐसी घटना सामने आई है जिसे सुनने के आपका अपनों पर से भरोसा उठ जाएगा। एक महिला के साथ 5 लोगों ने गैंगरेप किया। ताज्जुब की बात तो ये है कि सभी पांच आरोपी महिला के पति के दोस्त हैं।

7 फरवरी 2018

criminal vikas jat dies in polcie encounter in muzaffarnagar uttar pradesh 3:00

मां-बेटे को गोलियों से भूनने वाला बदमाश एनकाउंटर में ढेर

7 फरवरी 2018

PROTEST AGAINST RELEASING OF PADMAWAT IN MEERUT AND SHAMLI 1:54

यूपी के इन दो शहरों में फिल्म ‘पद्मावत’ पर ऐसे हुआ ‘बवाल’

25 जनवरी 2018

BHIM SENA WORKER BEATEN BY HINDU SANGATHAN FOR TEARING HINDU GOD PHOTO IN MUZZAFARNAGAR 3:07

VIDEO: यूपी में देवी देवताओं की फोटो फाड़ने वाले युवक का हुआ ये हाल

17 जनवरी 2018

SMUGGLING OF AQUATIC MAMMALS IN HASTINAFUR OF MUZZAFARNAGAR 1:27

हस्तिनापुर में जलीय जंतुओं की तस्करी, डीएम ने दिए कार्रवाई के निर्देश

13 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

सम्मान पाकर खिले मेधावियों के चेहरे
Gorakhpur

सम्मान पाकर खिले मेधावियों के चेहरे

12 फरवरी 2018

Government released 9,940 crores for smart city mission
India News

सरकार ने स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन के लिए जारी किए 9,940 करोड़ रुपये

12 फरवरी 2018

शहीद की देश की धरोहर
Rewari

शहीद की देश की धरोहर

12 फरवरी 2018

आडे नहीं आया न बोलना व न सुनना,,,,,
Rewari

आडे नहीं आया न बोलना व न सुनना,,,,,

12 फरवरी 2018

- एडीएम आवास से टकराने से बची
Rewari

- एडीएम आवास से टकराने से बची

12 फरवरी 2018

ऑनलाइन
Rewari

ऑनलाइन

12 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.