लालूखेडी में किसानों से संवाद करेंगे अजित सिंह

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 11:43 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
लालूखेड़ी में किसानों से संवाद करेंगे अजित सिंह
तितावी। रालोद अध्यक्ष चौधरी अजित सिंह की लालूखेड़ी में होने वाले जनसंवाद कार्यक्रम को लेकर रालोद नेताओं ने क्षेत्र के गांवों में जनसंपर्क अभियान चलाया। पूर्व विधायक मुश्ताक चौधरी के नेतृत्व में लोगों से 25 अक्तूबर को लालूखेड़ी पहुंचने की अपील की।
25 अक्तूबर लालूखेड़ी के किसान इंटर कॉलेज में रालोद अध्यक्ष चौधरी अजित सिंह जनसंवाद कार्यक्रम में भाग लेंगे। रालोद अध्यक्ष किसानों की समस्याओं को सुनेंगे। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने के लिए रालोद नेताओं ने क्षेत्र में जनसंपर्क किया। पूर्व विधायक मुश्ताक चौधरी और राजपाल बालियान के नेतृत्व में विभिन्न गांवों का दौरा किया गया। उनके साथ इस अवसर पर सुधीर भारतीय, कृष्णपाल राठी, ब्रजबीर सिंह, विकास बालियान, विदित मलिक प्रधान, ओमकार बालियान आदि ने बघरा, सैदपुरा, बुडीना खुर्द, मुरादपुरा, नुनाखेड़ा, मुकंदपुर, मांडी आदि कई गांवों में जनसंपर्क किया और ज्यादा से ज्यादा तादाद में लालूखेड़ी पहुंचने का आह्वान किया। चौधरी अजित सामाजिक संगठनों, किसान संगठनों के प्रतिनिधिमंडलों के साथ मुलाकात कर समस्याएं जानेंगे।

