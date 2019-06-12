शहर चुनें

ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष की कमरे में लाश मिली

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 12:29 AM IST
ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष की कमरे में लाश मिली
मोरना (मुजफ्फरनगर)। श्री गणेश सेवा ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष की कमरे में लाश मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। धाम में उपस्थित श्रद्धालुओं ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारियों ने पूछताछ कर परिजनों को शव सौंप दिया। परिजनों ने शुकतीर्थ स्थित श्मशान घाट पर उनका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया।
गाजियाबाद के गोविंदपुरम निवासी श्रीकृष्ण वर्मा पांच वर्ष पहले शुकतीर्थ आ गए थे, जिन्होंने तीर्थनगरी में गंगा घाट पर तीन मंजिला श्री गणेश सेवा ट्रस्ट धाम बनाया। धाम में ठहरे श्रद्धालु मंगलवार की सुबह तीसरी मंजिल पर बने कमरे में गए, तो श्रीकृष्ण वर्मा बेड पर मृत पड़े मिले। सूचना पर सीओ राममोहन शर्मा, प्रभारी निरीक्षक एमएस गिल पुलिस फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और जांच पड़ताल कर उनके परिजनों को सूचना दी। नगरी के कुछ लोगों ने बताया कि श्रीकृष्ण वर्मा हृदयरोगी थे।परिजनों ने किसी भी कानूनी कार्रवाई से इंकार करते हुए शुकतीर्थ स्थित शमशान घाट पर श्रीकृष्ण वर्मा का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया।

हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त टाटा मैजिक और बाइक
Meerut

हादसा: टाटा मैजिक ने बाइक में मारी टक्कर, मां-बेटे सहित तीन की मौत, युवक की होनी थी शादी

सहारनपुर में शाकंभरी देवी रोड पर तेज रफ्तार टाटा मैजिक ने गलत साइड से आकर बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। जिससे बाइक सवार मां, बेटा और एक आठ साल की बच्ची की मौके पर मौत हो गई, जबकि एक महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई

11 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए बैंक के बाहर लगी लंबी लाइन।
Muzaffarnagar

आधार कार्ड बनवाना हुआ मुश्किल, 200 की भीड़ में से 20 को ही मिल रहे फार्म

12 जून 2019

बेंगलूर में खतौली के ट्रक चालक को बंधक बनाकर रखा
Muzaffarnagar

बेंगलूर में खतौली के ट्रक चालक को बंधक बनाकर रखा

12 जून 2019

रतनपुरी में दो मकानों में नकदी सहित लाखों की चोरी
Muzaffarnagar

रतनपुरी में दो मकानों में नकदी सहित लाखों की चोरी

12 जून 2019

फल मंडी में भीषण आग लगी
Meerut

धमाके के बाद फल मंडी में लगी भीषण आग, कई झुग्गियां जलकर राख, कड़ी मशक्कत के पाया काबू

12 जून 2019

मुजफ्फरनगर एसएसपी ऑफिस में वकीलों और पुलिस में होती नोकझोंक।
Muzaffarnagar

मुजफ्फरनगर एसएसपी ऑफिस में वकीलों ने की तोड़फोड़, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

12 जून 2019

देश में ओबीसी के आरक्षण का कोटा कराएंगे पूरा: प्रजापति
Muzaffarnagar

देश में ओबीसी के आरक्षण का कोटा कराएंगे पूरा: प्रजापति

12 जून 2019

शादी के समारोह में मारपीट का आरोप
Muzaffarnagar

शादी के समारोह में मारपीट का आरोप

12 जून 2019

सरकारी शराब की दुकानों पर छापामारी
Muzaffarnagar

सरकारी शराब की दुकानों पर छापामारी

12 जून 2019

स्वेच्छा से रक्तदान कर बने महादानी
Muzaffarnagar

स्वेच्छा से रक्तदान कर बने महादानी

12 जून 2019

मां-बाप की सेवा नहीं करी तो होगी जेल, बिहार में नीतीश कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला

बिहार में अब अपने बूढे माता-पिता की सेवा नहीं करने पर जेल भी जाना पड़ सकता है। नीतीश कैबिनेट की मंगलवार को हुई बैठक में ये फैसला लिया है।

11 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:21

दीया मिर्जा के इस ऑल ग्रीन लुक से नजरें नहीं हटा पाएंगे आप

11 जून 2019

शिखर धवन 1:45

अंगूठे में चोट की वजह से शिखर धवन टीम से बाहर, ऋषभ पंत, श्रेयस, रायुडू में से कौन लेगा जगह

11 जून 2019

वायु 1:34

गुजरात से पहले कर्नाटक में दिखा वायु चक्रवात, समंदर के किनारे बिछाई गईं चट्टानें

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:01

फैनी के बाद वायु तूफान की दस्तक, गुजरात की तरफ किया रुख

11 जून 2019

इंजीनियर का तीसरे दिन भी पता नहीं चल सका
Muzaffarnagar

इंजीनियर का तीसरे दिन भी पता नहीं चल सका

12 जून 2019

भीषण गर्मी में जनजीवन हुआ प्रभवित
Muzaffarnagar

भीषण गर्मी में जनजीवन हुआ प्रभवित

12 जून 2019

कांशीराम कालोनी में बिजली नहीं मिलने से गुस्साए बालियान
Muzaffarnagar

कांशीराम कालोनी में बिजली नहीं मिलने से गुस्साए बालियान

12 जून 2019

विकास मेडियन पर रासुका अवधि तीन माह और बढ़ी
Muzaffarnagar

विकास मेडियन पर रासुका अवधि तीन माह और बढ़ी

12 जून 2019

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति’ में हिस्सा लेगा किसान का बेटा प्रदीप
Muzaffarnagar

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति’ में हिस्सा लेगा किसान का बेटा प्रदीप

12 जून 2019

शुकतीर्थ में गंगा स्नान के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की उमड़ी भीड़
Muzaffarnagar

शुकतीर्थ में गंगा स्नान के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की उमड़ी भीड़

12 जून 2019

