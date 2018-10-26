शहर चुनें

कवाल के बाद गढ़ी में तेंदुए की दस्तक, दहशत फैली

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 26 Oct 2018 12:36 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
तेंदुए की दस्तक से दहशत
जानसठ। गांव कवाल में एक सप्ताह से ग्रामीण गांव में पहरा देकर रात काटने को मजबूर हैं। वहीं, दूसरी ओर बुधवार की रात गांव गढ़ी निवासी मनीष शर्मा ने गांव के जंगल में तेंदुआ देखा और गांव में आकर ग्रामीणों को जंगल में जाते समय सर्तक रहने को कहा। गांव कवाल के ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि वन विभाग ने तेंदुआ पकड़ने के लिए कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं की है। जिसके चलते ग्रामीणों को छतों पर पहरा देकर रात काटने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है।

घर से भैंस चोरी की
जानसठ। गांव गढ़ी में बुधवार की रात पशु चोरों ने घर में बंधी भैंस चोरी कर ली। ग्रामीणों ने भैंस चोरी होने की सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर रात को पशु चोरों की जंगल में काफी तलाश किया। लेकिन कोई सफलता नहीं मिली। पीड़ित इमाम अली ने अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ पुलिस को तहरीर देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की।

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दरोगा पिटाई मामला: जिला बार एसोसिएशन ने रद्द की महिला वकील की सदस्यता

मेरठ में दरोगा पिटाई मामले से सुर्खियों में आई महिला वकील की सदस्यता जिला बार एसोसिएशन ने रद्द कर दी है। महिला वकील ने बुधवार शाम को शराब के नशे में चार लोगों को टक्कर मारी थी।

25 अक्टूबर 2018

युवक ने घर में घुसकर की मारपीट, आगजनी
Muzaffarnagar

युवक ने घर में घुसकर की मारपीट, आगजनी

26 अक्टूबर 2018

तमंचों सहित दो चोर गिरफ्तार
Muzaffarnagar

तमंचों सहित दो चोर गिरफ्तार

26 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Local Sports

टी-20 में टक्कर का मुकाबला, ग्वालियर ने दिल्ली की टीम को 16 रनों से हराया

25 अक्टूबर 2018

भगतसिंह रोड पर महिला से छेड़छाड़
Muzaffarnagar

भगतसिंह रोड पर महिला से छेड़छाड़

26 अक्टूबर 2018

पोस्टर व दीप सज्जा प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन
Muzaffarnagar

पोस्टर व दीप सज्जा प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन

26 अक्टूबर 2018

चौधरी अजित सिंह का स्वागत किया
Muzaffarnagar

चौधरी अजित सिंह का स्वागत किया

26 अक्टूबर 2018

आरजे हंट 201
Muzaffarnagar

आरजे हंट 201

26 अक्टूबर 2018

रिशतेदारी में आई युवती का अपहरण
Muzaffarnagar

रिशतेदारी में आई युवती का अपहरण

26 अक्टूबर 2018

कला प्रतियोगिता में अंशुल प्रथम
Muzaffarnagar

कला प्रतियोगिता में अंशुल प्रथम

26 अक्टूबर 2018

