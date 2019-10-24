शहर चुनें

मुरादाबाद: डिक्की का लॉक तोड़ एक लाख रुपए चोरी कर आरोपी फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 07:22 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद जिले में दिनदहाड़े स्कूटी की डिक्की तोड़कर चोरा करने का मामला सामने आया है। रेलवे हरथला कॉलोनी निवासी भावना गुरुवार को अपनी शादी का कार्ड छपवाने के लिए अपनी मां के साथ बारादरी गई थी। 
इस दौरान दुकान के बाहर दुकान के बाहर स्कूटी खड़ी कर वह अपनी मां के साथ अंदर चली गई। तभी 2 युवक पहुंचे और उन्होंने भावना की स्कूटी की डिक्की का लॉक तोड़कर उसके अंदर से 1 लाख रुपए चोरी कर लिए।

घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद दोनों आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए। 
crime in moradabad moradabad crime moradabad police moradabad news
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

