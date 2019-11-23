शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Sadhvi murder: four teams involved in investigation, dead body was found naked in Muzaffarnagar

साध्वी हत्याकांड में अब तक हुए ये खुलासे, जांच में जुटी चार टीमें, खेत में निर्वस्त्र मिला था शव 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरनगर, Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 04:41 PM IST
खादर क्षेत्र से बरामद साध्वी का शव लेकर जाते ग्रामीण
1 of 7
खादर क्षेत्र से बरामद साध्वी का शव लेकर जाते ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरनगर के भोपा थानाक्षेत्र में एक साध्वी  की निर्मम हत्या कर दी गई। मृतका का शव खादर क्षेत्र में निर्वस्त्र मिला। पुलिस को एक स्विफ्ट कार मौके से बरामद हुई है। वहीं एसएसपी ने इस सनसनीखेज हत्याकांड का खुलासे करने के लिए चार टीमों का गठन किया है।

उधर साध्वी से दुष्कर्म की भी आशंका जताई जा रही है। इसके लिए डॉक्टरों ने स्लाइड तैयार की है, जिसकी रिपोर्ट बाद में आएगी। आगे जानें आखिर अब तक इस हत्याकांड में क्या जानकारी पुलिस के हाथ लगी है-
sadhvi murder murder in muzaffarnagar dead body
खादर क्षेत्र से बरामद साध्वी का शव लेकर जाते ग्रामीण
खादर क्षेत्र से बरामद साध्वी का शव लेकर जाते ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Sadhvi murder case, Muzaffarnagar police
Sadhvi murder case, Muzaffarnagar police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जांच पड़ताल करता डॉग स्क्वायड
मौके पर जांच पड़ताल करता डॉग स्क्वायड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्थानीय लोगों से साध्वी की शनाख्त कराती पुलिस
स्थानीय लोगों से साध्वी की शनाख्त कराती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके से बरामद कार
मौके से बरामद कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके से बरामद कार
मौके से बरामद कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी
घटना के बाद जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
