Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   RapidX Train: you will able to buy tickets with UPI, TVM machines have started to be installed at stations

UP: रैपिडएक्स ट्रेन को लेकर नई जानकारी, UPI समेत कई तरीकों से खरीद सकेंगे टिकट, स्टेशनों पर लग रहे TVM

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2023 12:57 AM IST
सार

Rapidx Train Update: रैपिडएक्स ट्रेन को लेकर एक नई जानकारी सामने आई है। बताया जा रहा कि यात्री यूपीआई से भी टिकट का भुगतान कर सकेंगे। स्टेशनों पर टिकट वेंडिंग मशीन (TVM) लगाए जा रहे हैं।

RapidX Train: you will able to buy tickets with UPI, TVM machines have started to be installed at stations
फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

रैपिडएक्स ट्रेन में यात्रा करने के लिए एनसीआरटीसी स्टेशनों पर टिकट खरीदने के लिए यात्रियों को कई विकल्प देने जा रहा है। यात्री यूपीआई से भी टिकट का भुगतान कर सकेंगे। इसके अंतर्गत स्टेशन में जो टिकट वेंडिंग मशीन (टीवीएम) लगाए जा रहे हैं, वह भी कैश, कार्ड आदि के साथ-साथ यूपीआई से भी भुगतान ले सकेंगे।



यात्रियों को स्क्रीन पर दिखाए गए ‘टिकट खरीदें’ विकल्प पर टैप करना होगा। उसके बाद स्टेशनों के चार्ट में से गंतव्य स्टेशन का चयन करना होगा। फिर टिकटों की संख्या दिए गए स्थान में भरनी होगी। इसके बाद टिकट के भुगतान के लिए यूपीआई सहित भुगतान के सभी विकल्प स्क्रीन पर प्रदर्शित होंगे।

क्यूआर कोड से भी प्रवेश, निकास
एनसीआरटीसी के मोबाइल ऐप ‘रैपिडएक्स कनेक्ट’ के जरिए ई-क्यूआर कोड जनरेट होगा, जो कि ई-टिकट का कार्य करेगा। एप पर यात्री यूपीआई, डेबिट कार्ड, क्रेडिट कार्ड और नेट बैंकिंग के जरिए भुगतान कर सकेंगे। यात्रियों द्वारा यूपीआई से भुगतान करने के विकल्प के चयन के बाद, टीवीएम के पीओएस टर्मिनल पर एक क्यूआर कोड आएगा। यात्री भुगतान करने के लिए किसी भी यूपीआई एप से उस क्यूआर कोड को स्कैन कर सकते हैं। भुगतान के साथ ही पेपर क्यूआर टिकट टीवीएम से बाहर आ जाएगा। 

यूपीआई के अलावा, टीवीएम में भुगतान के अन्य तीन विकल्प बैंक नोट, क्रेडिट/डेबिट कार्ड और एनसीएमसी कार्ड वॉलेट हैं। टीवीएम का इंटरफेस टिकट खरीदने के लिए यूजर-फ्रेंडली होगा और कोई भी यात्री इसे प्रयोग कर पाएगा।

क्यूआर कोड स्कैन कर हो जाएंगे ट्रेन में सवार
स्टेशन पर प्रवेश और निकास के दौरान एएफसी गेट पर ई-क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करना होगा, जिसके बाद सीधे ट्रेन में सवार हुआ जा सकेगा। अगर यात्री एक ही डेस्टिनेशन स्टेशन से वापस आना चाहते हैं, तो आने और जाने के टिकट के लिए एक ही ई-क्यूआर जनरेट किया जा सकेगा। जल्दी ही यह ‘रैपिडएक्स कनेक्ट’ एप गूगल एप स्टोर और एप्पल स्टोर पर उपलब्ध होगा। एनसीएमसी कार्ड (नेशनल कॉमन मोबिलिटी कार्ड) को कई विभिन्न परिवहन माध्यमों में यात्रा करने के उद्देश्य से लाया गया है। इस कार्ड को स्टेशन के ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र समेत कई बैंकों से प्राप्त किया जा सकता हैं।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more.

