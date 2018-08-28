शहर चुनें

पश्चिमी यूपी में उफान पर गंगा, जलस्तर बढ़ने से कई गांवों पर मंडराया बाढ़ का खतरा, देखें तस्वीरें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 28 Aug 2018 04:51 PM IST
पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में गंगा का जलस्तर और ज्यादा बढ़ने से बाढ़ जैसे हालात बन गए हैं। बढ़े जलस्तर के कारण आस पास के गांवों में रहने वाले लोगों का से बाहर निकलना मुश्किल हो गया है। विभिन्न इलाकों के कई गांव चारों ओर पानी से घिर गए हैं। कहीं सड़कें टूट गई हैं तो कहीं आम जनजीवन प्रभावित हो रहा है। आगे तस्वीरों में देखें पानी का भयावह रूप :-  

 
