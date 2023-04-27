Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Nikay Chunav: BJP will add seventy thousand workers of Meerut

Nikay Chunav: मेरठ के 70 हजार कार्यकर्ताओं को जोड़ेगी भाजपा, छह निकायों में 82 नामांकन हुए जमा, नाम वापसी आज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Thu, 27 Apr 2023 01:11 PM IST
सार

भारतीय जनता पार्टी  मन की बात के 100 एपिसोड कार्यक्रम से निकाय चुनाव को साधने की तैयारी में हैं। भाजपा ने लक्ष्य रखा है कि प्रत्येक विधानसभा सीट पर 10 हजार लोगों को मन की बात कार्यक्रम से जोड़ना है।

Nikay Chunav: BJP will add seventy thousand workers of Meerut
मन की बात कार्यक्रम में छाया मेरठ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के मन की बात कार्यक्रम के 100 एपिसोड पूरे होने पर आयोजित कार्यक्रमों से भाजपा निकाय चुनाव को भी साधेगी। हर विधानसभा सीट पर 10-10 हजार कार्यकर्ताओं को जोड़ा जाएगा। ऐसे में अकेले 30 अप्रैल को मन की बात कार्यक्रम में भाजपा जिले में 70 हजार कार्यकर्ताओं को सीधे तौर पर जोड़ेगी। 



प्रधानमंत्री के मन की बात कार्यक्रम के 30 अप्रैल को 100 एपिसोड पूरे हो रहे हैं। इसको लेकर देशभर में जगह-जगह बड़ी तैयारियां की गई हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश में क्योंकि निकाय चुनाव चल रहा है, ऐसे में सभी पदाधिकारियों से मन की बात कार्यक्रम के जरिए चुनाव को भी साधने को कहा गया है। मेरठ जनपद की बात करें तो यहां पर सात विधानसभा हैं।


Nikay Chunav: BJP will add seventy thousand workers of Meerut
मन की बात कार्यक्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा ने लक्ष्य रखा है कि प्रत्येक विधानसभा सीट पर 10 हजार लोगों को मन की बात कार्यक्रम से जोड़ना है। इसको लेकर पार्टी तैयारी कर रही है। सभी की जिम्मेदारी तय की जा रही है।

इन कार्यकर्ताओं के जरिए भाजपा पूरे चुनाव को मथने को कार्य करेगी। साथ ही घर-घर अभियान चलाकर लोगों तक प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की जन कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को पहुंचाने के लिए कहा गया है।

Nikay Chunav: BJP will add seventy thousand workers of Meerut
मन की बात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सूरजकुंड पर खुलेगा केंद्रीय चुनाव कार्यालय 
मेयर और पार्षद के चुनाव के लिए भाजपा का केंद्रीय कार्यालय सूरजकुंड पर खोला जाएगा। दो-तीन दिन में कार्यालय खुल जाएगा। इसके बाद पार्टी चुनाव के स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची जारी करेगी। 

पांच को आ सकते हैं योगी आदित्यनाथ 
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पांच मई को मेरठ चुनाव प्रचार के लिए आ सकते हैं। विधानसभा सीट की तरह स्टार प्रचारकों में सबकी पहली पसंद मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ही हैं। कार्यकर्ताओं का कहना है कि जब तक योगी आदित्यनाथ नहीं आएंगे तब तक चुनाव का पूरा माहौल नहीं बनेगा। ऐसे में उनकी जनसभा बेहद जरूरी है।
