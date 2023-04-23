Notifications

Murder: Ujjwal used to show us bullying, so we killed him, accused accepted murdeer in police interrogation

Murder:दबंगई दिखाता था उज्ज्वल..., मार डाला, हत्यारोपियों ने पुलिस पूछताछ में किए कई बड़े खुलासे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Sun, 23 Apr 2023 04:53 PM IST
उज्जवल हत्याकांड में शामिल दो आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपियों ने पुलिस पूछताछ में बताया कि  शुक्रवार रात को भी उनका चौराहे पर उज्ज्वल से विवाद हुआ तो उन्होंने चाकू से उसका गला काट दिया।

मेरठ से सटे खरखौदा के बिजौली गांव में शुक्रवार रात को हुए उज्जवल हत्याकांड में शामिल दो आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपियों का कहना है कि जेल से आने के बाद उज्ज्वल अक्सर दबंगई दिखाता था, इसलिए उसे मार डाला। एसपी देहात ने बताया कि आरोपियों से पूछताछ की जा रही है, तीसरे आराेपी की तलाश में दबिश दी जा रही है।  



बिजौली गांव में शुक्रवार देर रात उज्ज्वल शर्मा उर्फ पप्पू की गला काटकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। मृतक के पिता ने हत्या में गांव के शगुन त्यागी पुत्र पिंटू, विशाल उर्फ कालू त्यागी पुत्र चंद्रवीर व बली गुर्जर पुत्र संतरपाल के खिलाफ हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई थी। उज्जवल तीन महीने पहले ही गांव के दीपक त्यागी की हत्या में जेल से छूटकर आया था।


पूछताछ में शगुन त्यागी ने बताया कि तीन वर्ष पहले जब दीपक त्यागी की उज्जवल ने गोली मारकर हत्या की थी तो वह दीपक के साथ था। उसने किसी तरह भागकर जान बचाई थी। इसके बाद से ही उज्जवल उसकी आंखों में खटक रहा था। अब जेल से छूटने के बाद वह गांव में तमंचा लेकर दबंगई दिखाता था। एक सप्ताह पहले भी क्रिकेट मैच में पैसे के लेनदेन को लेकर उज्ज्वल और शगुन की कहासुनी हो गई थी। 

शुक्रवार रात को भी उनका चौराहे पर उज्ज्वल से विवाद हुआ तो उन्होंने चाकू से गला काट दिया। वहीं, पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शगुन के शव का पुलिस की मौजूदगी में अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। हत्यारोपियों ने पुलिस को जो बताया है, वह सही है या गलत, इसे लेकर जांच की जा रही है। कहीं और लोग तो हत्याकांड से नहीं जुड़े हैं, इसकी भी पड़ताल की जा रही है।

युवा पीढ़ी को लग रही है नशे की लत
ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि उज्ज्वल नशे का आदी था। गांव के बहुत से युवाओं को नशे की लत है। इसके चलते ही वे दबंगई दिखाते हैं। बड़ी संख्या में युवा देर रात तक खरखौदा-बिजौली संपर्क मार्ग पर नशा करते हैं।

छह लाख की रकम और बेटा भी गया
शुक्रवार रात को मौके पर पहुंचे एसपी देहात कमलेश बहादुर को उज्जवल के परिजनों ने बताया था कि दीपक त्यागी हत्याकांड में समझौते के नाम पर उन्होंने कृषि भूमि बेचकर छह लाख रुपये दिए थे। इसके बाद भी बेटे की हत्या हो गई। उज्ज्वल के परिवार के लोगों ने पुलिस के सामने चेतावनी भी दी कि अगर उन्हें न्याय हीं मिला तो दूसरे पक्ष को इसका अंजाम भुगतना होगा।

उज्जवल और आरोपी गांव में चौराहे पर बैठकर अक्सर नशा करते थे। कई बार उज्जवल की आरोपियों से कहासुनी हो गई थी। शुक्रवार को भी विवाद हुआ जिसके चलते शगुन त्यागी, विशाल त्यागी और उनके तीसरे साथी ने चाकू से गला काटकर उज्जवल की हत्या कर दी। शगुन और विशाल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। तीसरे आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए दबिश दी जा रही है। - कमलेश बहादुर, एसपी देहात
 
