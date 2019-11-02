मुआवजे पर घमासान: आर-पार की तैयारी में किसान, कमिश्नरी को घेरा, प्रशासन चौकन्ना

{"_id":"5dbd60088ebc3e93b532e187","slug":"farmers-protest-at-meerut-commissionary-for-land-compensation-of-meerut-express-way","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928: \u0906\u0930-\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कमिश्नरी पर तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd60088ebc3e93b532e187","slug":"farmers-protest-at-meerut-commissionary-for-land-compensation-of-meerut-express-way","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928: \u0906\u0930-\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कमिश्नरी पार्क में सभा के लिए लगाया गया पंडाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd60088ebc3e93b532e187","slug":"farmers-protest-at-meerut-commissionary-for-land-compensation-of-meerut-express-way","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928: \u0906\u0930-\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd60088ebc3e93b532e187","slug":"farmers-protest-at-meerut-commissionary-for-land-compensation-of-meerut-express-way","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928: \u0906\u0930-\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कमिश्नरी पर तैनात पुलिस का वज्र वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd60088ebc3e93b532e187","slug":"farmers-protest-at-meerut-commissionary-for-land-compensation-of-meerut-express-way","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928: \u0906\u0930-\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पदयात्रा में शामिले किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला