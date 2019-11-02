शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Farmers Protest at Meerut Commissionary for Land compensation of Meerut Express Way

मुआवजे पर घमासान: आर-पार की तैयारी में किसान, कमिश्नरी को घेरा, प्रशासन चौकन्ना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 04:44 PM IST
कमिश्नरी पर तैनात पुलिस
1 of 5
कमिश्नरी पर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे की भूमि पर मुआवजे को लेकर किसानों का विरोध खत्म नहीं हो रहा है। आज दोपहर हजारों की संख्या में पदयात्रा में शामिल किसानों ने मेरठ कचहरी पर प्रदर्शन करने के लिए कूच किया। किसान मुआवजे को लेकर आरपार के मूड में नजर आ रहे हैं वहीं प्रशासन किसानों की इस यात्रा को लेकर पूरी तरह चौकन्ना है। आला अधिकारी सुबह से ही कमिश्नरी पर डेरा डालकर बैठे हुए हैं। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
kisan padyatra kisan padayatra farmers bhakiyu farmer protest meerut
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

रोहतांग
Himachal Pradesh

बर्फबारी से ढकीं हिमाचल की वादियां, बढ़ी शीतलहर, तस्वीरें

2 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

विमान से महंगा ट्रेन का किराया, मुंबई के टिकट के लिए यात्रियों ने दी ये कीमत

2 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
श्रीराम चिकित्सालय
Faizabad

अयोध्या: डॉक्टर शूटिंग देखने में रहे व्यस्त, अस्पताल में कराहते रहे मरीज

2 नवंबर 2019

सीआरपीएफ आतंकी हमला
Moradabad

CRPF आतंकी हमला: 12 साल चली सुनवाई, 38 की हुई गवाही, पढ़ें पूरी टाइमलाइन

2 नवंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

हाल-ए-कश्मीरः जुमे की नमाज को लेकर लगाए गए प्रतिबंध हटे, तेजी से बदल रही है घाटी की आबोहवा

2 नवंबर 2019

हनीप्रीत इंसां
Chandigarh

सीधी सादी और पढ़ने में तेज लड़की 'प्रियंका तनेजा' कैसे बनी हनीप्रीत इंसां, जानिए

2 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Mathura Junction railway station
Agra

यूपी के इस रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिलेंगी एयरपोर्ट की तर्ज पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय सुविधाएं, देखें तस्वीरें

2 नवंबर 2019

सेना भर्ती रैली
Uttar Pradesh

सेना भर्तीः दूसरे दिन आजमगढ़ और मऊ के युवाओं ने दिखाया दमखम, दौड़ में इतने हुए सफल

2 नवंबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
विज्ञापन
Germany chancellor angela merkel meets e rikshaw operators dwarka delhi invest 1 bn euro in india
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ई-रिक्शा संचालकों से कुछ यूं मिलीं जर्मन चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल, देखें तस्वीरें

2 नवंबर 2019

rally, police
Dehradun

देहरादूनः पॉलीथिन के खिलाफ मानव श्रृंखला अभियान से पहले पुलिस अधिकारियों ने निकाली रैली, तस्वीरें

2 नवंबर 2019

छठ पूजा (फाइल)
Agra

छठ महापर्व: आज डूबते सूर्य को दिया जाएगा अर्घ्य, यमुना घाटों पर लगेगा 'आस्था का मेला'

2 नवंबर 2019

शशि थरूर ने प्रदूषण पर किया ट्वीट
Delhi NCR

'कब तक काटोगे जिंदगी सिगरेट-सिगार में...कुछ दिन गुजारो Delhi-NCR में': थरूर

2 नवंबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी के हत्यारों को पिस्टल देने वाला यूसुफ खान
Kanpur

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में एक और चौकाने वाला खुलासा, हत्यारों को यहां दिया गया था मौत का सामान

2 नवंबर 2019

वेंस्टइंडीज टीम ने इकाना स्टेडियम में किया अभ्यास
Lucknow

लखनऊ में लंबे छक्के लगाकर पोलार्ड ने दिखाई ‘क्लास, वेस्टइंडीज ने की प्रैक्टिस, तस्वीरें

2 नवंबर 2019

Roorkee Nikay chunav 2019: Bjp Workers Fight during Symbol Distribution
Dehradun

रुड़की निकाय चुनाव: सिंबल बांटने के दौरान भाजपाईयों में बवाल, महिला ने दी आत्महत्या की धमकी, तस्वीरें...

2 नवंबर 2019

Chhath puja 2019 Special Coincidence of planets during surya puja
Dehradun

छठ पूजा 2019: उगते और डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के समय बन रहा ग्रहों का शुभ संयोग, पूजन होगा फलदायी

2 नवंबर 2019

Char dham yatra 2019 Highest Pilgrims Crowd make new record this year After 2013 disaster
Chamoli

चारधाम यात्रा 2019: दुश्वारियों के आगे भी नहीं डिगे आस्था के कदम, तीर्थयात्रियों ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड 

2 नवंबर 2019

फतेहपुर में डबल मर्डर
Kanpur

पत्नी के हत्यारे पति को भीड़ ने दी थी मौत, पोस्टमार्टम में चेहरे व सिर की कई हड्डियां टूटी मिलीं

2 नवंबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, दाऊद इब्राहिम से तार जोड़ने पर सनसनी

2 नवंबर 2019

madan mohan malviya stadiam
Prayagraj

पढ़ाई के साथ खेलकूद को भी बढ़ावा देना सरकार का लक्ष्यः डॉ.दिनेश शर्मा

2 नवंबर 2019

ब्रज के राजा दाऊजी महाराज की शरण में पहुंचे तेज प्रताप
Agra

दाऊजी के दर्शन के बाद बोले तेजप्रताप, यमुना के लिए करेंगे आंदोलन

2 नवंबर 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहलः अब खिड़की पर लाइन में लगने का झंझट खत्म, ऐसे ले सकेंगे स्मारक का टिकट

2 नवंबर 2019

कमिश्नरी पर तैनात पुलिस
कमिश्नरी पर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कमिश्नरी पार्क में सभा के लिए लगाया गया पंडाल
कमिश्नरी पार्क में सभा के लिए लगाया गया पंडाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कमिश्नरी पर तैनात पुलिस का वज्र वाहन
कमिश्नरी पर तैनात पुलिस का वज्र वाहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पदयात्रा में शामिले किसान
पदयात्रा में शामिले किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

फोन नहीं उठाने पर भी इंस्टॉल हो जाता है Pegasus Spyware

साल 2019 की मई में दुनियाभर के कई पत्रकारों और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं के व्हाट्सएप चैट की जासूसी हुई है। इसमें भारत के पत्रकार और कुछ सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता भी इसके शिकार हुए हैं। इस हैकिंग या फिर जासूसी के बारे में खुद व्हाट्सएप ने पुष्टि की है।

2 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:55

महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाने की बात पर शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत का भाजपा पर पलटवार

2 नवंबर 2019

बैंक 2:09

नवंबर में इस दिन आपके राज्य में बंद रहेंगे बैंक, पहले हीं निपटा लें सारे काम

2 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत 2:09

महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा के राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाने की बात पर भड़की शिवसेना, 'ये धमकी जन विरोधी'

2 नवंबर 2019

छठ 1:18

खरना के साथ शुरु हुआ 36 घंटे का निर्जला छठ व्रत, भगवान भास्कर को दिया जाएगा अर्घ्य

2 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited