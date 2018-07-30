शहर चुनें

इस फिल्म से बॉलीवुड सनसनी बन गईं थीं नीली आंखों वाली मंदाकिनी, देखें 11 खास तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ , Updated Mon, 30 Jul 2018 07:05 PM IST
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
1 of 11
मंदाकिनी की झीनी सफेद साड़ी की आज भी दुनिया दीवानी है। अस्सी के दशक में बदन से चिपकी, कोहरे सी बारीक चादर में लिपटी एक झरने के नीचे भीगती हुई मंदाकिनी को देेखने के लिए सिनेमाहॉलों में लंबी कतारे लग गईं थी। जी हां, यही वह सीन था जिसने मंदाकिनी को फिल्म 'राम तेरी गंगा मैली' से रातों-रात प्रसिद्घ कर दिया था। मेरठ की रहने वाली इस लड़की ने इस फिल्म में ऐसे बोल्ड सीन दिए कि बॉलीवुड में सनसनी मच गई। 

30 जुलाई 1963 को मेरठ में जन्मीं मंदाकिनी आज 55 साल की हो गई हैं।  उनके जन्मदिवस पर आइए  देखतें हैं उनकी कुछ खास तस्वीरें :-


 
bollywood bollywood news mandakini मंदाकिनी

