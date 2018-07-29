बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिल्म 'सरोज का रिश्ता' की शूटिंग खत्म, कैमरे में कैद हुए बारिश के कई सीन, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ , Updated Sun, 29 Jul 2018 06:59 PM IST
बॉलीवुड फिल्म 'सरोज का रिश्ता' की शूटिंग समाप्त हो गई है। शूटिंग के दौरान कलाकार बारिश में भीग गए। खास बात यह है कि बारिश में ही शादी के कई सीन शूट किए गए। शूटिंग के लिए शादी के मंडप में जाते हुए फिल्म के कई सितारों को कैमरे में कैद किया गया।
बारिश में शूट हुए शादी के कई सीन, देखें तस्वीरें :-
