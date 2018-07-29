शहर चुनें

फिल्म 'सरोज का रिश्ता' की शूटिंग खत्म, कैमरे में कैद हुए बारिश के कई सीन, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ , Updated Sun, 29 Jul 2018 06:59 PM IST
शूटिंग स्थल पर पहुंचते कलाकार
1 of 8
बॉलीवुड फिल्म 'सरोज का रिश्ता' की शूटिंग समाप्त हो गई है। शूटिंग के दौरान कलाकार बारिश में भीग गए। खास बात यह है कि बारिश में ही शादी के कई सीन शूट किए गए। शूटिंग के लिए शादी के मंडप में जाते हुए फिल्म के कई सितारों को कैमरे में कैद किया गया। बारिश में शूट हुए शादी के कई सीन, देखें तस्वीरें :-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
saroj ka rishta bollywood movie सरोज का रिश्ता' सना कपूर

शूटिंग स्थल पर पहुंचते कलाकार
शूटिंग के लिए जाते कलाकार
बारिश में शूटिंग के लिए जाते कलाकार
शूटिंग के लिए पहुंचती अभिनेत्री सना कपूर
शादी में शामिल होने जाती ग्रामीण महिलाएं
फिल्म के कलाकार
शूटिंग स्थल पर कलाकार
फिल्म की शूटिंग करते कलाकार

