बुजुर्ग लोगो से मिले मैडिकल के विधार्थी

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 02:14 AM IST
दादा-दादी का सम्मान करना चाहिए
मेरठ। सुभारती मेडिकल कॉलेज के विद्यार्थी शुक्रवार को आभा मानव मंदिर पंचवटी कालोनी सेवा सदन में बुजुर्ग लोगों से मिले और सभी गतिविधियों के विषय में अवगत कराया। उन्होंने परिवार को लेकर भी चर्चाएं की। विद्यार्थियों ने ग्रुप बनाकर सेवा सदन के सभी वरिष्ठ नागरिकों से वार्तालाप किया। बुजुर्गों से मिलने के बाद विद्यार्थियों ने अनुभव किया कि घर में दादा-दादी का सम्मान करना चाहिए।

