मंगतपुरम कूड़े पर एनजीटी में सुनवाई आज

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Sep 2018 02:20 AM IST
मंगतपुरम में कूड़े पर एनजीटी में सुनवाई आज
मेरठ। दिल्ली रोड स्थित मंगतपुरम में कूड़े की पहाड़ी को लेकर एनजीटी में बुधवार को सुनवाई होगी। बताया जा रहा है कि आज अंतिम सुनवाई होनी है।
दिल्ली रोड पर मंगतपुरम में कूड़े की पहाड़ी बन गई है। कूड़े की बदबू से आसपास रहने वाली जनता परेशान है। जिसको लेकर आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता लोकेश खुराना ने एनजीटी में मामला उठाया हुआ है। नगर निगम ने पूर्व में न्यायालय में कूड़े के निस्तारण का शपथ पत्र भी दिया था। लेकिन धरातल पर कुछ नहीं हुआ। आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता ने कूड़े की पहाड़ी के फोटो और स्थानीय लोगों की रिपोर्ट एनजीटी में प्रस्तुत कर दी। जिसपर नगर निगम प्रशासन को फटकार लगी थी। एनजीटी में यह अंतिम सुनवाई की बात कही जा रही है, जिसमें नगर निगम के खिलाफ निर्णय सुनाया जा सकता है। कारण है कि धरातल पर अभी तक कोई काम नहीं किया गया है। इसके बाद छह सितंबर को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में भी कूड़े को लेकर सुनवाई है। जिसमें नगर निगम प्रशासन को अपना पक्ष रखना है। हालांकि नगर निगम ने पिछले सप्ताह ही न्यायालय में अपना लिखित पक्ष भेजा है। जिसमें निगम प्रशासन ने आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता पर परेशान करने के आरोप लगाए हैं।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
