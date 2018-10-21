शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mahoba ›   नैतिकता व आध्यात्मिक शक्ति से बनता है सत्य का वातावरण

नैतिकता व आध्यात्मिक शक्ति से बनता है सत्य का वातावरण

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sun, 21 Oct 2018 09:32 PM IST
महोबा। संत कबीर अमृतवाणी सत्संग समिति के तत्वावधान में रविवार को शहर के कबीर आश्रम में अमृतवाणी सत्संग कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें भक्तों ने कबीरी भजन सुनाकर भक्तों को भाव-विभोर कर दिया। मऊरानीपुर से आए संत मणिदास ने कहा कि चार वेद, छह शास्त्र व 18 पुराणों का सार है जीवन में सत्य का आचरण अपनाते हुए समाजसेवा करना है।
सत्संग कार्यक्रम में वीरभूमि महाविद्यालय के प्रवक्ता डॉ. एलसी अनुरागी ने कहा कि सत्संग से नैतिक, आध्यात्मिक व धार्मिक शक्ति प्रदान होती है।
सत्संग में कंछेदीलाल पुरवार ने भजन मोको कहां ढूढ़े बंदे मैं तो तेरे पास सुनाया तो रामअवतार सेन ने कबीरा कब से भयो बैरागी भजन सुनाया। पं. हरीशंकर नायक व कवि विदेश विद्यासन ने भी कबीरी भजन सुनाकर भक्तों को भावविभोर कर दिया। इस मौके पर शिवपाल, लालूराम राजपूत, चंद्रभान, अच्छेलाल, रामगोपाल अनुरागी, किशोरदादा पुरवार सहित तमाम भक्त मौजूद रहे।
आध्यात्मिक शक्ति से बनता है सत्य का वातावरण
- कबीरी सत्संग कार्यक्रम में भजन सुनकर भावविभोर हुए भक्त














सड़कों के लिए 10.50 करोड़ रुपये अवमुक्त
Mahoba

सड़कों के लिए 10.50 करोड़ रुपये अवमुक्त

पालिका प्रशासन ने शहर की आधा दर्जन सड़कों के निर्माण के लिए 10.50 करोड़ रुपये अवमुक्त कर दिए हैं। अब जल्द ही शहर की सभी सड़कें चमाचम होगी। पांच सड़कों में नाला निर्माण का कार्य चल रहा है जबकि एक सड़क का कार्य युद्धस्तर पर चल रहा है।

21 अक्टूबर 2018

महाआरती में शंखध्वनि के साथ गूंजे मातारानी के जयकारे
Mahoba

महाआरती में शंखध्वनि के साथ गूंजे मातारानी के जयकारे

21 अक्टूबर 2018

अलग अलग घटनाओं में दबंगों ने दादा-नाती समेत चार को पीटा
Mahoba

अलग अलग घटनाओं में दबंगों ने दादा-नाती समेत चार को पीटा

21 अक्टूबर 2018

रेलवे ट्रेक में वृद्घ का शव मिलने से मचा हडकंप
Mahoba

रेलवे ट्रेक में वृद्घ का शव मिलने से मचा हडकंप

21 अक्टूबर 2018

सड़क हादसे में बालिका की मौत, पांच अन्य लोग घायल
Mahoba

सड़क हादसे में बालिका की मौत, पांच अन्य लोग घायल

21 अक्टूबर 2018

पॉलिथीन की बिक्री पर रोक लगाए जाने के लिए जिले में चलाया अभियान
Mahoba

अफसरों ने अभियान चलाकर 1.19 लाख रुपये वसूले

21 अक्टूबर 2018

कबरई बांध में नम आंखों से विसर्जित हुई दुर्गा प्रतिमाएं
Mahoba

कबरई बांध में नम आंखों से विसर्जित हुई दुर्गा प्रतिमाएं

21 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

महोबा: 1 किसान की सदमे से जान गई तो दूसरे ने लगाई फांसी

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Life imprisonment to father in twin daughters murder in Mahoba
Kanpur

यूपीः जुड़वा बेटियों की हत्या के आरोप में पिता को उम्रकैद, जुलाई 2016 में हुई थी घटना

18 अक्टूबर 2018

गरबा व डांडिया नृत्य की प्रस्तुतियों ने मोहा मन
Mahoba

गरबा व डांडिया नृत्य की प्रस्तुतियों ने मोहा मन

16 अक्टूबर 2018

पत्नी की बीमारी में नहीं मिली छुट्टी, सिपाही ने दी आत्महत्या की धमकी

यूपी पुलिस के एक सिपाही का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। सिपाही ने वीडियो में बताया कि उसकी पत्नी को लकवा मार गया है पर उसे न छुट्टी मिली, न ही जीपीएफ के पैसे। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद एसपी ने सिपाही की 45 दिन की छुट्टी मंजूर की।

8 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:23

VIDEO: किन्नरों के घर में घुसे दबंग, फिर चीख-पुकार के साथ सामने आया ऐसा मंजर

17 सितंबर 2018

महोबा 3:29

मरने के बाद पड़ोसियों ने चंदा जमा कर किया अंतिम संस्कार

17 सितंबर 2018

रेप 1:02

6 साल की बच्ची के साथ गंदी बात

8 सितंबर 2018

एसपी 2:33

VIDEO: साइकिल यात्रा पर आपस में ही भिड़ गए SP कार्यकर्ता, विपक्ष ने उड़ाई खिल्ली

4 सितंबर 2018

Related

केंद्र में बच्चें नहीं आए तो नपेगी आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता
Mahoba

केंद्र में बच्चें नहीं आए तो नपेगी आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता

16 अक्टूबर 2018

12 टायर निकालकर ट्रक छोड़ भागे बदमाश
Mahoba

12 टायर निकालकर ट्रक छोड़ भागे बदमाश

16 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

थाने के पास सराफा व्यापारी से हुई लूट, नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने घटना को दिया अंजाम

17 अक्टूबर 2018

पहाड़ पट्टों का रिवाइज शाशनादेश जारी
Mahoba

पहाड़ पट्टों का रिवाइज शाशनादेश जारी

17 अक्टूबर 2018

कितना प्यारा है शृंगार, की तेरी ले लू नजर उतार...
Mahoba

कितना प्यारा है शृंगार, की तेरी ले लू नजर उतार...

17 अक्टूबर 2018

नौकरी देने के नाम पर पैसा ऐंठने पर तीन पर रिपोर्ट
Mahoba

नौकरी देने के नाम पर पैसा ऐंठने पर तीन पर रिपोर्ट

17 अक्टूबर 2018

