Uttar Pradesh ›   Mahoba ›   अवैध परिवहन में बालू भरे पांच ट्रक सीज

अवैध परिवहन में बालू भरे पांच ट्रक सीज

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 06 Nov 2018 11:13 PM IST
महोबा। थाना पनवाड़ी पुलिस ने चेकिंग के दौरान अवैध परिवहन करते पांच बालू भरे ट्रकों को पकड़कर सीज किया है। थानाध्यक्ष बलजीत सिंह ने पुलिस फोर्स के साथ पाठक पुलिया पनवाड़ी के समीप चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान सड़क से ओवरलोड बालू भरकर निकल रहे ट्रकों को रोककर कागजात चेक किए गए। वाहनों में अधिक बालू लोड़ होने पर पांच ट्रकों को थाने में खड़ा कराते हुए उन्हें सीज किया गया। इस कार्रवाई से अवैध खनन व परिवहन करने वालों में हड़कंप मच गया।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

