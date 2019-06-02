शहर चुनें

Maharajganj › डीएम के आश्वासन पर कर्मचरियों का धरना समाप्त

डीएम के आश्वासन पर कर्मचरियों का धरना समाप्त

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 02 Jun 2019 12:21 AM IST
डीएम के आश्वासन पर कर्मचरियों का धरना समाप्त
महराजगंज। फरेंदा सीएचसी पर तैनात स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता देश दीपक त्रिपाठी को थानेदार फरेंदा द्वारा मारने-पीटने के आरोप में राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त परिषद के पदाधिकारी तीन दिन से धरना दे रहे थे। डीएम ने इस मामले में कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया तो कर्मचारियों ने हड़ताल समाप्त कर दी। राज्य कर्मचारी परिषद के अध्यक्ष ओपी त्रिपाठी ने कहा कि संगठन की ओर से थानाध्यक्ष फरेंदा का तबादला करने, देश दीपक त्रिपाठी पर लगाए गए फर्जी मुकदमे वापस करने की मांग को लेकर धरना दिया जा रहा था। डीएम ने एएसपी को मामले के निस्तारण का निर्देश दिया है। एएसपी ने थानाध्यक्ष को हटाने के लिए 15 दिन का समय लिया है। फर्जी मुकदमे को समाप्त करने का आश्वासन दिया है। इस मौके पर राकेश मणि त्रिपाठी, विजय प्रताप सिंह, आदित्य सिंह, कुलदीप, राम सरन गुप्ता, मानवेंद्र वरूण, कृष्ण कुमार पटेल आदि मौजूद रहे।

