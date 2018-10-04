शहर चुनें

Lalitpur

युवा रहे नशा से दूर, यातायात नियमों का पालन करें

Jhansi Bureau Updated Thu, 04 Oct 2018 02:05 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
नशा से दूर रहे, यातायात नियमों का पालन करें
ललितपुर। बजरंग दल के तत्वाधान में युवा संस्कार दिवस मनाया गया। जिसमें नशा मुक्ति अभियान के अंतर्गत गौशाला अखाड़ा में गांधी जयंती पर एक गोष्ठी का आयोजन अध्यक्ष नवल किशोर सोनी की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें युवाओं को नशा मुक्ति व यातायात के नियमों के बारे में विभागाध्यक्ष वृषभान भारद्वाज ने विस्तार से बताया। वाहनों को नशा करके चलाना, बिना हैलमेट के चलाना, सीट बेल्ट बांधकर न चलाने से आए दिन नौ जवानों की मृत्यु हो रही है। इससे बचने के लिए नशा का सेवन न करें। साथ ही दो पहिया वाहन चलाते समय हेलमेट पहनें जानकारी दी गई। इस दौरान देवेंद्र गंगेले, पुष्पेंद्र राजा, दिनेश साहू, उमाशंकर बिदुआ, ललित कोशिश मौजूद रहे।

Fitness

इन 3 वजहों से मां नहीं बन पाती महिलाएं, जानें कारण और उपचार

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
Lalitpur

चोर ने कहा हम भी नई सरकार बनाएंगे....

ललितपुर। राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लालबहादुर शास्त्री की जयंती पर कौमी एकता की प्रतीक साहित्यिक संस्था हिंदी, उर्दू, अदबी संगम के बैनर तले एक विराट कवि सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया गया।
4 अक्टूबर 2018

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
पाबंदी खत्म, खनन हुआ शुरू
Lalitpur

पाबंदी खत्म, खनन हुआ शुरू

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
दरोगा पर लगाया अवैध उगाही का आरोप
Lalitpur

दरोगा पर लगाया अवैध उगाही का आरोप

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
फर्जी मुकदमा की निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग
Lalitpur

फर्जी मुकदमा की निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग

3 अक्टूबर 2018

क्राइम: दो मुकदमे
Lalitpur

क्राइम: दो मुकदमे

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
शहर में नई एजेंसी करेंगी बिलिंग्,मोबाइल से बनाएगी विद्युत बिल
Lalitpur

शहर में नई एजेंसी करेंगी बिलिंग्,मोबाइल से बनाएगी विद्युत बिल

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
एसडीएम: संतुष्ट न हुए तो करेंगे सीबीआई जांच की मांग
Lalitpur

एसडीएम: संतुष्ट न हुए तो करेंगे सीबीआई जांच की मांग

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
मड़ावरा शिक्षा समाचार
Lalitpur

मड़ावरा शिक्षा समाचार

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
रोक के बाद भी धड़ल्ले से पॉलिथीन का हुआ प्रयोग
Lalitpur

रोक के बाद भी धड़ल्ले से पॉलिथीन का हुआ प्रयोग

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
रदासीनता:सबसे ऊंचे पोल पर नहीं लहराया तिरंगा
Lalitpur

रदासीनता:सबसे ऊंचे पोल पर नहीं लहराया तिरंगा

3 अक्टूबर 2018

ललितपुर में एसडीएम ने की आत्महत्या, पत्नी बोली इस वजह से थे परेशान

ललितपुर जिले में तैनात एसडीएम हेमेंद्र कुमार ने अपने आवास पर एक होमगार्ड की राइफल लेकर खुद को गोली मारी है। घटना के बाद इन्हें जिला अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। हेमंत कुमार की पत्नी ने आत्महत्या की वजहें बताई हैं।

30 सितंबर 2018

lalitpur 3:02

रिश्तेदार ही निकला दो लाख रुपये में सुपारी देकर हत्या कराने वाला
31 मई 2018

31 मई 2018

jhansi 1:14

VIDEO: भारी तादाद में ऐसे दी SP कार्यकर्ताओं ने दी गिरफ्तारी, भर गया पुलिस का ट्रक
16 अप्रैल 2018

16 अप्रैल 2018

ललितपुर 0:51

बुंदेलखंड से तीन साल में दूर होगा जल संकट: सीएम योगी
13 अप्रैल 2018

13 अप्रैल 2018

स्कूली बच्चे 1:44

VIDEO: झांसी के इस स्कूल में बच्चों के साथ हो रहा है ये
4 अप्रैल 2018

4 अप्रैल 2018

Lalitpur
विस्फोटक के साथ पकड़े गए दो आरोपी
Lalitpur

विस्फोटक के साथ पकड़े गए दो आरोपी

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
बीएसए ने समस्त बीईओ का रोका वेतन
Lalitpur

बीएसए ने समस्त बीईओ का रोका वेतन

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
कार्रवाई की संस्तुति होते ही सौभाग्य योजना की प्रगति में आया सुधार
Lalitpur

कार्रवाई की संस्तुति होते ही सौभाग्य योजना की प्रगति में आया सुधार

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
आम आदमी का सफर हुआ मंहगा, बस मालिकों ने बढ़ाया किराया
Lalitpur

आम आदमी का सफर हुआ मंहगा, बस मालिकों ने बढ़ाया किराया

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
दुकानदारों ने खुद ही हटाना शुरू किया अतिक्रमण
Lalitpur

दुकानदारों ने खुद ही हटाना शुरू किया अतिक्रमण

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Lalitpur
रक्तदान शिविर: मड़ावरा अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की खबर
Lalitpur

रक्तदान शिविर: मड़ावरा अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की खबर

2 अक्टूबर 2018

